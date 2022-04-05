INSIDE Shahid Kapoor's shoe collection: Mira Rajput shares a glimpse of actor's stylish assemblage

When we think about ‘hashtag love goals’, one of the first couples who come to our mind is Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput. The duo is one of the most popular couples in the tinsel town of Bollywood. Although Mira is not a part of showbiz, she is very much in the limelight. The star wife is quite active on social media and often treats fans to glimpses of her life with Shahid and their two kids, Misha and Zain. Apart from this, Mira also posts content on Yoga, skincare, and fitness. Just today, she gave us a precious glimpse of Shahid’s dope shoes collection and let’s just say this: Shahid sure is a sneaker head.

Mira shared a gorgeous mirror selfie of hers on her Instagram story. She looked stunning in a pink dress put together with a white belt. However, the picture of bombed by Shahid’s huge sneaker collection. And let us tell you - it is so lavish and stylish that it screamed poor at us in 50 different languages. Along with the picture, Mira confessed, ‘Shahid has way too many shoes’.

Check Mira's story HERE

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Shahid Kapoor will be next seen in his much-anticipated movie ‘Jersey’. The film is slated to release in the cinemas on April 14, 2022. It will be having a box office clash with Yash’s KGF: Chapter 2. It will also feature the actor's father Pankaj Kapur and Mrunal Thakur in the lead. The film is the remake of the 2019 Telugu movie with the same name.

