INSIDE Sharmila Tagore’s 78th birthday celebration with Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Soha in Jaisalmer- PICS

Sharmila Tagore celebrated her 78 th birthday yesterday, and wishes for the veteran actress started pouring in right from midnight. Her daughters Soha Ali Khan and Saba Ali Khan wished her by sharing adorable posts on social media. Kareena Kapoor Khan also wished her mother-in-law by sharing a picture from her birthday celebration. Sharmila Tagore celebrated her birthday with Soha Ali Khan, Saba Ali Khan, Kareena, Saif Ali Khan and others in Jaisalmer, and now, more pictures from the celebration have surfaced on social media.

Saba Ali Khan took to her Instagram stories to share some group pictures from Sharmila Tagore’s birthday celebration. The first picture shared by Saba shows Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan, and others posing with Sharmila Tagore. Soha can be seen in a checkered black coat and a pink scarf, while Sharmila Tagore also dressed for the cold weather was seen in a black outfit with a shawl and a winter cap. Meanwhile, Kareena is seen in a black pullover, tan trousers, a kalamkari stole and black boots. The group picture shows Sharmila Tagore seated in a chair, while Soha poses in front of her. Kareena and Saif stood behind Sharmila Tagore.

The next picture shows Sharmila Tagore cutting the cake, while her family members sing the birthday song. “Let’s cut the cake!!!” wrote Saba. The next picture shows Saif Ali Khan and Saba feeding the cake to their mom. “Let's feed cake to mumma! Bhai..vs me” she wrote. Check out the pictures below.