Inside Sharmila Tagore’s birthday ft. Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Taimur-Jeh, Sara-Ibrahim and others; PICS

Veteran actress Sharmila Tagore celebrates her birthday today, on December 8, as she steps into the 79th year of her life. The day has called for some celebrations for the Pataudi clan the actress’ daughter Soha Ali Khan has dropped glimpses of her mother’s birthday party. Doting daughter-in-law Kareena Kapoor Khan also dropped a heartfelt wish for her ‘Maa-in-law’ along with an adorable post. Have a look inside.

Pataudi clan gets together to have a blast for Sharmila Tagore’s 79th birthday

As the legendary star turns a year older today, the day totally calls for some gala celebrations not just for her fans but her family too. Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is her daughter-in-law, dropped love-soaked pictures with her wherein Tagore can be seen planting a kiss on Bebo’s cheeks and in one where she strikes a pose with the latter. She can also be seen striking a pose with her grandson Taimur in one of the pictures.

As the Jab We Met star dropped the images, she wishes Sharmila Tagore by penning, “माँ इन लॉ का जन्मदिन (Mother-in-law’s birthday).”

Seems like the family has had some blast on the special occasion as they were seen getting along in some pictures shared by Tagore’s daughter Soha Ali Khan. In the first photo, Soha, her husband Kunal Kemmu, Kareena joined by Saif Ali Khan can be seen striking a pose. Her grandchildren Sara Ali Khan, Taimur, Inaaya and Ibrahim Ali Khan can also be spotted in the photographs.

In another image, Sharmila Tagore cuts her birthday cake while her family claps and sings her a happy birthday song. Sharing the post, Soha wrote, “Happy birthday Ammu.”



Sara Ali Khan also wished the actress and wrote, "Happiest Birthday Badi Amma."

This is how fans wished Sharmila Tagore on her birthday

The special day has caught the eyeballs not just of the actress’ family but also of her fans. Soon after Soha and Kareena dropped posts wishing the star on her birthday, her fans too flocked in to pour her with wishes.

“All good wishes to Sharmila ma'am” “Happy birthday Sharmila ji. U look so beautiful n gorgeous n so gracious till date” “Happy Birthday Dear Sharmilaji. Godbless U Tons”, said fans as they dropped her wishes.

