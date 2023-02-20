INSIDE Shilpa Shetty-Raj Kundra’s daughter Samisha’s fun-filled Peppa Pig-themed birthday bash-VIDEO

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra are parents to two kids- 10-year-old son Viaan, and 3-year-old daughter Samisha. Their daughter turned 3 years old just a few days ago, and Shilpa Shetty wished the little one by sharing an adorable video of her trying on her mom’s heels. Two days ago, Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra also hosted a grand birthday bash for Samisha, which was attended by Rani Mukerji, Karan Johar's kids Yash and Roohi, Tusshar Kapoor’s son Laksshya, and others. Now, Shilpa Shetty has shared an inside video from the Peppa Pig-themed bash, and looks like the kids had a blast at the party!

The video shared by Shilpa Shetty shows the beautiful entrance decorated with pink and blue balloons with ‘Samisha’s Peppa Pig World’ written over it. The video also shows carts filled with personalized gifts, a tattoo corner, and a slime-making corner at the bash, for the kids. Samisha and other kids at the bash are seen trying their hands at making slime. The kids also enjoyed bungee jumping, fun rides and more at the bash. Shilpa Shetty and Shamita Shetty are seen having a great time at the bash, while Raj Kundra is seen participating the tug of war.

In the end, Samisha is seen cutting the beautiful Peppa Pig-themed cake. She is surrounded by her mom Shilpa Shetty, dad Raj Kundra, brother Viaan, and other members of the family. Sharing the video, Shilpa Shetty wrote, “When you have a birthday party for the 1st time for your daughter who is 3 (No Thanks to Covid) it becomes a mini wedding And when that happens you need help!” She then thanked the event planners and decorators for making sure everything was perfect! Check out the video below.