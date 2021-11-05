Inside Shilpa Shetty's Diwali celebration: Twinning with Samisha to lighting up sparklers, see adorable PICS

Diwali certainly is a huge celebration for everyone and our Btown stars also love to join their family members to mark the occasion. Shilpa Shetty, who usually hosts a Diwali party, this year seems to have kept things intimate as she celebrated the festival of lights with her kids Samisha and Viaan Raj Kundra. The Hungama 2 star shared glimpses of her Diwali celebration on social media and her cute photo with Samisha is going viral on social media.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Shilpa shared a photo in which she is seen twinning with Samisha in a hot pink outfit. While Shilpa is seen sporting a hot pink co-ord traditional set, Samisha was seen clad in a matching frock. Shilpa could be seen posing with her daughter and the cute photo has left netizens gushing over the mother-daughter duo. In another photo, we can see Shilpa lighting up a sparkler to mark Diwali. In another, Shilpa is seen posing in her gorgeous outfit for the night.

Take a look:

Recently, Shilpa shared a video on Instagram where she sent out good wishes on Diwali to her fans. In the video, Shilpa is seen clad in a blue kurta with pink pants as she sat on the floor and was seen decorating her house. Her wish on Dhanteras also impressed netizens as she looked gorgeous in the photo that she had shared with it.

Shilpa had been in the headlines recently when she left for a holiday with kids Samisha and Viaan to Alibaug and her husband Raj Kundra was not with them. Raj was embroiled in a controversy related to adult films case previously and was released on bail.

Also Read|Shilpa Shetty Kundra brings back summery vibes in a black tee and plaid wrap skirt; Yay or Nay?