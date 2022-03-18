INSIDE Shilpa Shetty's Holika Dahan celebration: Actress heartily lights the pyre with son Viaan; WATCH

It is that time of the year again! The time when we splash our loved ones with colours, eat the yummiest delicacies and just have a gala time. Yes, we are talking about Holi! On Thursday, numerous celebrities celebrated Holika Jahan with their families and shared glimpses of their celebration on their Instagram. Shahid Kapoor, Navya Naveli Nanda and Shilpa Shetty were some of them. Coming to Shilpa, she shared quite a lot of videos where she could be seen having quite a lot of fun with her son Viaan.

In the Instagram stories, Shilpa could be seen religiously lighting the pyre. Lighting the pyre holds the symbolism of burning Holika, an ‘asuri’ and celebrates the victory of good over evil. Shilpa looked effortlessly gorgeous in her casual attire and glowed beautifully as she stood by the burning pyre. On the other hand, we could also spot her little son Viaan standing close to his mother and observing the ritual meticulously. He was in a set of matching pj’s and looked super adorable. In one of the stories, Shilpa penned down a thoughtful message. She wrote, “#holikadahan burn all the negativity and live a life of greater good.”

Check the story HERE

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Shilpa Shetty is currently shooting for Sukhee. Sukhee is a Sonal Joshi directorial and produced under the banners of Gulshan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series in association with Vikram Malhotra and Shikhaa Sharma’s Abundantia Entertainment. Moreover, as of now, she is seen judging the new season of India’s Got Talent with Kirron Kher, Badshah and Manoj Muntashir.

Also Read: Shilpa Shetty’s sister Shamita Shetty hugs Raj Kundra as the trio step out; PICS