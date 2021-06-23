  1. Home
Inside Shraddha Kapoor's living space with mesmerising sea view & bonus 'monsoon snuggles' with her pet; PIC

Actress Shraddha Kapoor recently shared an adorable photo with her pet Shyloh from her sea-view apartment. The Chhichhore star spent time with her pet and left netizens gushing over the cute click.
Actress Shraddha Kapoor is a doting pet parent to her cute furry friend Shyloh. Time and again, Shraddha gives us glimpses of her and Shyloh's fun time together via her social media handle. However, this time, the Chhichhore actress has gone a step ahead and shared not just an adorable photo with her pet Shyloh but also has given us a sneak peek into her massive living space with a mesmerising sea view. Her recent post takes us inside her living room in her apartment and fans cannot stop staring at the view. 

Taking to her Instagram handle, Shraddha shared a cute snap with Shyloh as she got some 'monsoon snuggles' from it. She is seen sitting by the side of the bay window overlooking the sea. The actress is seen getting a kiss from her pet Shyloh as she chills at home with it. She is seen clad in a red tee with black shorts and her no makeup look seemed perfect for a lazy monsoon afternoon. Sharing the photo, Shraddha left netizens in awe of her sea-view apartment and her fun time with Shyloh. 

A post shared by Shraddha (@shraddhakapoor)

As soon as she dropped the photo, comments started pouring in from her near and dear ones. Siddhanth Kapoor, Varun Sharma, Anaita Shroff Adajania and others showered the photo with a lot of love. Fans too were in awe of the view. 

On the work front, Shraddha will be seen next in Luv Ranjan's next with Ranbir Kapoor, Boney Kapoor and Dimple Kapadia. The film will be released on Holi 2022. Besides this, she also has a film based on shape-shifting serpent with producer Nikhil Dwivedi. The film will be made into a trilogy. Shraddha also announced another film titled ChalaazBaaz in London with a video a while back. 

Also Read|EXCLUSIVE: Shakti Kapoor on celebrating Father’s Day with Shraddha & Siddhanth: Both of them are best children

