INSIDE Shweta Bachchan’s birthday bash: Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor, Gauri Khan & others glam up the night
From the pictures, one can tell that Shweta has kept ‘white’ as the color theme for her guests’ attires as they turned up in stunning outfits with different shades of white. Ananya looked quite alluring in a bodycon dress with noodle straps. Shanaya Kapoor looked beautiful in her white dress as well. Gauri Khan looked nothing less than a breath of fresh air in her outfit-of-the-night. Manish and Karan looked dapper in their grey and white suits too. Kareena Kapoor’s cousin Nitasha Nanda, and Natasha Poonawalla were also spotted at the star-studded party.
Apart from these guests, the paparazzi also clicked other celebrities arriving for the bash in the Juhu neighborhood of Mumbai. Among them, Aryan Khan, Sidharth Malhotra, Maheep Kapoor, and Jaya Bachchan were also papped. So, Bollywood actors and celebs from different generations gathered together as Shweta Bachchan ringed in another year of her life.
Take a look at the inside pictures of Shweta Bachchan’s birthday bash:
ALSO READ: For 'darling brother' Abhishek Bachchan on his birthday, Shweta's surprise is a priceless PIC with mum Jaya