Inside Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani's first Diwali celebration post marriage in Delhi; PICS

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, the endearing couple, embarked on a new chapter earlier this year with their marriage. This year has been marked by a series of firsts for them, as they joyfully partake in rituals and festivals together for the first time post-union. The couple recently celebrated their inaugural Diwali, and the festivities unfolded in Delhi amidst the warm embrace of friends and family. Inside glimpses from the celebration offer a peek into the blissful moments of their joyous occasion.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani surrounded by friends and family on first Diwali

After gracing several star-studded Diwali celebrations in Mumbai, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani took flight to Delhi for their own intimate festivities. Inside glimpses from the private gathering have surfaced, featuring the couple surrounded by loved ones.

A group photo captures them beaming with infectious smiles, while another shows Kiara joyfully posing for a groupfie. In a heartwarming moment shared by Kiara, she leans against her husband's chest as he captures a selfie. The collection also includes a snapshot of Kiara striking a pose with a family member, encapsulating the warmth of the celebrations.

Sidharth Malhotra’s post for Kiara Advani on Diwali

On the festive day, Sidharth Malhotra delighted his followers with a captivating snapshot alongside his wife, Kiara Advani. The picture captured a tender back hug, emanating joy from their beaming faces as they posed for the camera. In the heartfelt caption, he expressed, "My love With her light (winking face with tongue emoji)."

Embracing the auspicious occasion in Sidharth's hometown, the couple opted for a coordinated look in white ethnic ensembles. Sidharth donned a full-sleeved kurta and pants, while Kiara radiated elegance in a sharara set.

Meanwhile, Kiara shared a stunning photoshoot featuring the outfits they wore for Manish Malhotra's Diwali bash. The images depicted a sweet embrace between the couple, with one capturing Kiara gazing affectionately at her husband. In the caption, she wrote, "My love and light. Wishing you all a very Happy Diwali."

Kiara and Sidharth exchanged vows on February 7 at the enchanting Suryagarh Palace hotel in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. Following their wedding ceremony, they hosted a reception in Mumbai for their industry colleagues.

