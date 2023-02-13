INSIDE Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani’s Wedding Reception: Couple and the guests groove to Kala Chashma-VIDEO

Newlyweds Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani hosted a grand wedding reception in Mumbai last night for their friends from the industry. It was attended by the who’s who of Bollywood including Alia Bhatt, Neetu Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karan Johar, Kajol, Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Varun Dhawan, Vidya Balan, and many other celebrities. The couple, as well as the guests, put their best fashion foot forward, and left us mesmerized with their stunning looks. Sidharth, Kiara, their families and guests posed for the paparazzi as they arrived at the venue. Now, we have come across an inside video from Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s wedding reception, and looks like the guests and the couple had a blast dancing to Kala Chashma!

A video from inside Sidharth and Kiara’s wedding reception is going absolutely viral on Instagram, and it shows the song Kala Chashma from Sidharth Malhotra starrer Baar Baar Dekho being played at the reception. We can see numerous guests grooving to the song, while the video also gives a glimpse of the groom Sidharth greeting guests and grooving to the song. Check out the video below!

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s look for their wedding reception

For her wedding reception, Kiara Advani opted for a black and cream form-fitting gown that had a fishtail silhouette. The full-sleeved gown featured a cream-coloured silk bodice, with a long black velvet skirt that had a huge trail. She accessorized with a statement emerald and diamond neckpiece, and her makeup was on fleek. Meanwhile, Sidharth looked handsome in a glittery black tuxedo.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s wedding

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani tied the knot on February 7. They got married at the Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer, in the presence of their families and close friends. Post that, they hosted a wedding reception in Delhi, after which they jetted off to Mumbai, and hosted a grand wedding reception here last night, on February 12!