INSIDE Soha Ali Khan-Kunal Kemmu's daughter Inaaya's summer holidays; actress clears munchkin isn't reading a murder mystery

Actress Soha Ali Khan is a doting mother to Inaaya Naumi Kemmu. Soha often showers love on her daughter Inaaya on social media. Her Instagram handle says it all. The actress keeps herself engaged with Inaaya in fun activities and festival celebrations.

Now, Soha has treated her followers to what her 7-year-old daughter is up to these days. Her latest Instagram post is all about that.

Soha Ali Khan's daughter, Inaaya, is on her summer break

On Friday, Soha Ali Khan posted a series of pictures featuring her daughter Inaaya on Instagram. In the first photo, Inaaya can be seen reading a book on her bed. The second picture shows her holding Journey Under the Midnight Sun, the mystery novel by Keigo Higashino as she gets a haircut at a salon.

The third image features Inaaya with her dad, actor Kunal Kemmu, in a swimming pool. The fourth picture shows her chilling in a bathrobe. In the last photo, Inaaya can be seen painting on a sheet of paper.

In her caption, Soha shared that Inaaya's summer break has started and she is now on a digital detox.

"The summer holidays have just begun and we are trying to keep cool - both indoors and outdoors," the caption reads.

Check out her post here:

Netizens ask if Inaaya was reading a mystery novel

Some Instagram users were quick enough to ask Soha whether her 7-year-old daughter Inaaya was reading the mystery novel at this age. A comment read, "Is she already reading mystery?"

Another Instagram user dropped a similar comment, asking, "Is she reading journey under the midnight sun?"

Soha cleared the air and reacted, saying, "And no guys she's not reading a murder mystery - just holding my book!"

Check out the screenshots of the comments here:

Soha Ali Khan's personal life

Born to the late legendary cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi and veteran actress Sharmila Tagore, Soha Ali Khan dated actor Kunal Kemmu for several years. The couple got married on January 25, 2015, in Mumbai. They welcomed their first child, daughter Inaaya, in 2017. Soha is also actor Saif Ali Khan's younger sister.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Soha Ali Khan has Chhorii 2, the sequel to Chhorii, in the pipeline. The upcoming film will also see Nushrratt Bharuccha reprise her role. Soha is best known for her work in films like Rang De Basanti, Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster, and Tum Mile.

