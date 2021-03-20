Inside Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Anand Ahuja’s luxurious & dreamy bungalow in New Delhi; PHOTOS

We have compiled a series of beautiful photos that will give you a glimpse of Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja’s grand mansion in Delhi. Take a look.

B-Town celebrities enjoy a massive fan following on social media and keeping in the mind the same, the stars often ensure to keep their ardent fan base posted about their personal and work front. Celebs often share pictures on their handles and many times, we get to see a glimpse of their lavish homes too. Among the couples who have given us a sneak peek into their bungalow via photos is and Anand Ahuja. For the unversed, Anand is based in Delhi and owns a whopping Rs 173 crore mansion in the National capital. His father bought a bungalow on Prithviraj Road in 2015. The house initially belonged to Om Arora, the owner of Variety Book Depot, who later sold it to Anand’s grandfather.

The beautiful bungalow is situated in the heart of the National Capital, New Delhi, in one of the most expensive areas, Prithviraj Road, which is also referred to as Lutyens Bungalow Zone. Spread over an area of 28,530 sq. ft, Sonam’s Delhi mansion is also called the Sher Mukhi bungalow. This is because the shape of the house is reportedly wide in the front and is narrow at the back.

During the coronavirus lockdown, Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja were at their Delhi mansion and had shared several photos from their quarantine time. The clicks gave us a sneak peek into their plush home. Titled ‘Snapshots of Quarantine’, the Neerja star posted a series of pictures that showed us everything from the couple's gorgeous bedroom to their kitchen, living room, study, and even the shoe corner that contained Ahuja's wide sneaker collection. Let’s take at Sonam Kapoor’s palatial Delhi home.

Royal Bedroom is a vision in white

In the photos, we can see Sonam and Anand chilling on their royal white bed. While the actress is seen reading a book, the businessman can be seen doing some work on the iPad. A large four-poster bed with white linen curtains and white bedding seems to suggest that white is indeed the couple’s favourite colour.

The study room

Sonam and Anand both love reading books and the couple has a separate corner for the same. The Khoobsurat star shared a couple of photos of hubby from the study room. There's also a bookshelf which has well-kept books. In the pictures, one can also see a copy of the book 'The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air' which was gifted to Anand by Will Smith.

Grand living room

Sonam Kapoor’s mother-in-law Priya Ahuja gave us a glimpse of the couple’s grand and elegant living room via a picture on her handle. The living room is beautifully decorated with a centerpiece bouquet, massive paintings on the walls, one of which depicts the face of Buddha under a series of warm yellow spotlights.

Beautiful Kitchen

In the photo, the actress can be seen preparing a dish in her kitchen that is made with frosted glass shelves, warm brown cabinets, and granite counters in shades of chestnut and black.

Plush Lawn

Sonam has a green plush lawn in her Delhi bungalow. From doing a workout to taking a peaceful stroll, the couple often shares pictures sitting peacefully and taking fresh air on their large lawn.

Meanwhile here’s a look at the other nook and corner of Sonam and Anand’s lavish house.

