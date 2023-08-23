Inside Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja’s son Vayu’s first birthday ft. origami birds, balloons, colorful décor-PICS

On August 20, Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja celebrated their son Vayu's first birthday. They hosted an intimate gathering and puja ceremony, which was attended by their families. For the birthday celebration, Sonam and Anand’s Delhi residence was decorated with colorful origami birds, sunflowers and balloons. While the pictures shared by Sonam Kapoor a day ago already gave us a sneak-peek into the beautiful decor, we came across some more pictures of the décor that were shared by the event planners.

A sneak peek of decor for Sonam Kapoor’s son Vayu’s birthday

The decor for Vayu’s birthday celebration was done by Rani Pink, and they have shared some amazing pictures on their Instagram account. The first picture shows a number of colorful origami birds hung on strings from the roof, while the entrance area is decorated with floral bushes. Another picture gives a close-up of the paper birds. Meanwhile, the dining table was decorated with sunflowers and a few blue flowers, while the napkin on the plate had a cute honeybee detail. Yellow-colored origami birds were also placed on the dining table. Other pictures show bunches of sunflowers, and lavender flowers arranged on a wooden table, and they served as the backdrop for Sonam and Anand’s family photo. “Celebrating little Vayu on his first birthday with 10,000 dancing origami birds,” read the caption.

Sonam also shared a picture that showed a bunch of balloons with Vayu’s name spelt out. There were also stars and moon-shaped balloons in the bunch, along with other pastel-colored ones. Meanwhile, Sonam’s mother Sunita Kapoor also shared a video on her Instagram post that showed the paper birds, and she was heard saying she loves the origami. Check out the pictures below!

Sharing pictures from Vayu’s birthday, Sonam Kapoor wrote, “Our Vayu turned 1 yesterday. We did a lovely puja and lunch with family. Thank you so much to the universe for giving us our blessing. #everydayphenomenal #vayusparents. Special thanks to Rani Pink for making a beautiful themed puja and lunch... Love you. Also thank you to Kavita Singh Interiors for the beautiful mandir she's given us. Best aunt in the world."

