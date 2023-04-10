INSIDE Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja’s son Vayu’s royal welcome in Delhi filled with flowers, candles and decor

Sonam Kapoor is on cloud 9 these days after she has stepped into motherhood. The actress welcomed her first child with her husband Anand Ahuja last year and keeps juggling between her mommy duties and her professional life. She was in Mumbai for the past couple of weeks and kept sharing glimpses of her baby boy. She recently flew to Delhi to her in-laws' home and today shared several pictures of how Vayu was welcomed in Delhi.

Sonam Kapoor shares pic from her Delhi house

Taking to her Instagram handle, Sonam Kapoor shared a couple of pictures of Vayu’s grand welcome in her Delhi home. In the first picture, we can see the actress looking stunning in a white salwar kameez as she poses with her mother-in-law and husband Anand Ahuja who is holding baby Vayu in his arms. In the next picture, we can see Sonam’s in-laws posing for the picture. Then she gave us a glimpse of the entrance of her house which was decorated with plants and flowers. She also gave us a glimpse of her dining table which was decorated wonderfully and it is evident that the house was all decked up for the grand welcome of Vayu.

Check out the pictures:

Anand Ahuja’s post for Sonam Kapoor on Mother’s Day

Meanwhile, Anand dedicated a special post for Sonam on Mother’s Day, and wrote, “I have to admit, and Sonam can verify, that emotional / social awareness is not really a strength of mine. As a result, it’s really taken me seeing what @sonamkapoor has done over the past 17 months (and actually even longer) in ensuring the best emotional and physical health of herself and our baby to really understand the levels of commitment and selflessness it takes to be a full time mom.” He lauded her commitment to motherhood, and wished her a Happy Mother’s Day. Sonam replied, “Oh wow…. I love you so much…. don’t know what to say.”

Sonam will be next seen in Blind. The film is helmed by Shome Makhija and it also stars Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak, and Lillete Dubey in key roles. The actress shot the film in Scotland during the pandemic.

ALSO READ: Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja host Mother’s Day dinner with a lavish spread at their London home-PICS