INSIDE Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja's welcome party for David Beckham ft Shanaya Kapoor, Maheep, others-PICS

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja hosted a grand welcome party at their Mumbai residence for football legend David Beckham on Wednesday night. It was attended by Anil Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput, Shibani Dandekar, Farhan Akhtar, Karisma Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora and others. Want a sneak-peek inside the party? We have come across some pictures that’ll give you a glimpse of how it went!

Pictures from Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja’s bash for David Beckham

In one of the pictures, Sonam Kapoor is seen seated on the couch, while the background gives us a glimpse of the lovely decor, and the other guests. The Raanjhanaa actress donned a bright red saree with a white kaftan blouse. She had her hair tied back in a bun adorned with roses. She looked simply stunning, and accessorized with a statement necklace and earrings.

In another picture, Sonam is seen posing with her uncle Sanjay Kapoor, aunt Maheep Kapoor, cousin Mohit Marwah, and Antara Marwah. Meanwhile, Antara shared a picture with David Beckham from the bash, and he was seen in a black t-shirt with matching pants.

"What a night, in absolute awe of the legend and gentleman @davidbeckham," she wrote. In another picture, Antara is seen posing with Sonam. Sharing the snap, she wrote, "With the most amazingg host (heart emoji) @sonamkapoor." She also shared a picture with Shanaya Kapoor, who looked stunning in a sheer black dress. Rhea Kapoor was also spotted in one of the photos.

David Beckham is currently in India for his UNICEF commitment as a Global Ambassador. A source shared details about the bash at Sonam and Anand’s residence, and said, “It is a very private affair. We are hearing only 25 people have made the cut for this grand soirée.”

Earlier yesterday, David Beckham attended the India vs New Zealand Cricket World Cup 2023 semi-final match at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. He met Sachin Tendulkar, and pictures of him with Bollywood couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani went viral on social media. He was also seen posing for pictures with Venkatesh Daggubati, Madhuri Dixit, and others.

