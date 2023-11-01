Inside Sonam Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty, Mira Rajput, Natasha Dalal’s Karwa Chauth celebration at Anil Kapoor’s house

Today marks the holy occasion of Karwa Chauth. The entire country is immersed in the celebration of this lovely festival. To mark the occasion, married women fasted the whole day without having anything, and now, when the time is approaching, fasting ladies are waiting for the moon to rise to break their fast.

Our Bollywood celebs are no different; on the auspicious occasion of Karwa Chauth, Bollywood wives, including Mira Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty, Sonam Kapoor, and others gathered at Anil Kapoor’s residence to rejoice in the festivities.

Inside pictures of Karwa Chauth celebrations of Bollywood wives at Anil Kapoor’s residence

Today, on the delightful occasion of Karwa Chauth, Bollywood wives including Shilpa Shetty, Sonam Kapoor, Geeta Basra, Varun Dhawan’s wife, Natasha Dalal, Shahid Kapoor’s wife, Mira Rajput, and several others gathered at veteran actor Anil Kapoor’s residence to celebrate it with his wife, Sunita Kapoor.

Mira Rajput taking to her Instagram story took to her Instagram story as she shared an inside photo from the celebrations. In the photograph shared, she can be seen striking happy poses with Bollywood wives all dolled up for the festivities.

She tagged all the ladies, and in another story, she also complimented the host, Sunita Kapoor, as she expressed, “Sunita Aunty does it best.”

Take a look:

In addition to this, ace filmmaker Farah Khan, who never fails to entertain her fans with her frolics, yet again shared a couple of quirky posts. The first photo features Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja caught in a candid moment while the actress plants a sweet kiss on her husband.

Farah, in response to which, wrote, “@sonamkapoor ready to eat her husband @anandahuja.”

Have a look:

In another photo, the Om Shanti Om director shared a delightful photo of Anil Kapoor. The Animal actor, needless to say, looks ever so handsome in a white designer Kurta. Along with the post, Farah wrote, “Papaji all set..looking like the moon itself (accompanied by a red heart emoji) @anilskapoor”.

Not only this, Farah, being Farah, shared a hilarious video. In the video, she can be heard saying, “I’m here at Sunita Kapoor’s Karwa Chauth party,” then she pans it to Sunita, asking, “What do you have to say? What do you feel about your husband?” To this, she replies, “I want him to live a very long life.” nonetheless, Farah interrupts in between and asks, “But right now?” Sunita replies, “Right now…you got it right!”

The filmmaker then pans the camera towards Shilpa Shetty, asking, “Shilpa…anything? Words of wisdom?” the seemingly tired Shilpa, who yearns to have something, drags herself towards the plate filled with food as Farah quips, “Karwa Chauth binge…still time.”

Take a look:

She captioned the post, “Waiting for the moon !!!! @kapoor.sunita says it all @theshilpashetty still time for the #karvachauthbinge”

