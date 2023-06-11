INSIDE Sonam Kapoor's birthday celebration with her 'beautiful boys' Anand, Vayu and friends in London; PICS

On Friday, actress Sonam Kapoor turned a year older and beautiful. She celebrated her birthday in London with her boys, husband Anand Ahuja and son Vayu. This marked her first birthday as a mommy. A while ago, Sonam took to social media and shared pictures from her birthday party at her London house. The birthday girl looked all things gorgeous in a red outfit. The pictures also featured her baby boy Vayu.

Sonam Kapoor gives a peek into her birthday celebration in London

Sonam shared a bunch of pictures that featured her husband, son, their friends, and lots of scrumptious food. For her special occasion, she wrote a red gown that came with lace detailing. Sonam completed her look with nude makeup, floral earrings, and matching hair accessories. In one of the pictures, she is seen posing on the balcony and posing for the camera. The other pictures feature her, Anand and Vayu captured in a candid moment. In a picture, she is also seen planting a sweet kiss on Anand's cheek. She also gave a glimpse of her mouthwatering birthday cake that had 'Happy Birthday Sona' written on it. In the end, Kapoor shared a video in which she is seen cutting the cake while her friends are cheering for her.

Along with the pictures, the actress wrote a sweet note. Her post read, "My two beautiful boys, friends, cake, champagne, oysters, caviar and the perfect summer day! What more can a girl in red dress ask for her birthday. Thank you to everyone who wished me and to the universe for giving so bountifully. #everydayphenomenal #vayusparents #9thjune #gemini #birthdaygirl." Have a look:

Soon after she shared the pictures, Aditi Rao Hydari dropped a red heart emoji. Even fans were all heart for her. A fan wrote, "Vayu’s mom the prettiest." Another fan wrote, "So gorgeous."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sonam is all set to return to films after the birth of Vayu. She will be seen in Shome Makhija's film titled Blind. It also stars Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak, and Lillete Dubey in important roles. The actress shot the film during the pandemic in the UK.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: How did Anand Ahuja's 'jaan' Sonam Kapoor celebrate her birthday with son Vayu in London? See PIC