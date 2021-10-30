Inside Star Homes: Karan Johar to Ranbir Kapoor; 5 celeb apartments designed by Gauri Khan

While Shah Rukh Khan is the king of Bollywood, his wife, Gauri Khan is no lesser than a queen in the designing sector. The star wife is one of the most accomplished and decorated interior designers in the country today. With her company located in the Mayanagari Mumbai, Gauri has a huge list of clientele that includes prominent faces be it Nita Ambani or Karan Johar. Known for her luxurious knack in interior decor, Gauri certainly rides high when it comes to creating safe and comfortable spaces for her clients. Combining opulence and comfort are right up Gauri’s ally and is known as her speciality in the world of interior designing. Over the years, the celebrity mom has carved a niche for herself in the industry with her bold and creative aura. Hence, here we have curated a list of 5 Bollywood celebs whose homes have received a special touch of Gauri Khan’s design.

Karan Johar

Glimpses of the interiors of Karan Johar’s Bandra duplex can be seen in many of his Instagram posts. Of which the exotic terrace and nursey are designed by Gauri Khan. While his terrace is accentuated with wooden accents, on other hand, the nursery is a vibrant place for his kids to play.

Jacqueline Fernandez

Jacqueline Fernandez approached khan to revamp her personal space back in 2018. Gauri transformed her home into a cosy yet elegant space that boasts of creativity. While giving the tour of Fernandez’s place on her Instagram page, Gauri Khan stated, "Just as [we] can change up our own look by pairing our outfits with different shoes, bags, scarves, belts, etc, our home can get a makeover too, by using cushions, wallpapers, some funky artwork... an important style complement, that are striking and visible, when decorating.”

Sidharth Malhotra

As per Sidharth Malhotra’s wish, Gauri Khan created a simple yet elegant space for the Student of the Year star. With wooden accents, his place features stripes detailing that gives it a distinctively masculine look. Check it out below:

Ranbir Kapoor

Back in 2016 when Ranbir Kapoor purchased an apartment for himself in Bandra, the Rockstar actor roped in Gauri to give his place a makeover. With a regal velvet couch, creamy walls and coffee table books Khan blended a diverse range of decor styles to create an aesthetic living space for Ranbir.

Alia Bhatt

Unlike her usual approach, Khan opted for a young, millennial-friendly vibe to create for Alia Bhatt’s vanity van. Reflective glass panels, purple disco lighting, and plenty of artworks and illustrations accentuate Bhatt’s edgy on-the-go home.

