Inside Star Homes: Shah Rukh Khan to Akshay Kumar; Celebs who own lavish sea facing apartments

Waking up to cool oceanic breeze is a luxury not many can afford in the city of dreams, Mumbai. Often deemed as the entertainment capital of the country, Mumbai is home to several a-listers of Bollywood. Affording space in this city is not an easy task, however, when it comes to Bollywood celebs they reside in the most lavish and contemporary apartments. Of them, many also enjoy waking up to picturesque hues of stunning blue sea. Speaking of which, owning a pad by the sea has its own perks. Be it playing volleyball, enjoying sunday picnics, everything comes in handy if you have a sea-facing apartment. In addition to this, enjoying scenic views and tranquil waters is just priceless. Here, we have curated a list of Bollywood celebs who own lavish sea-facing houses in Mumbai.

Shah Rukh Khan’s Mumbai house Mannat offers the elite Khan family an uninhibited view of the Arabian Sea. The Jab Tak Hai Jaan actor’s kids often use the space to either study or to relax amid tranquil waters.

The Khiladi actor doesn't not enjoy a sea-facing apartment but he often steps out by the sea to play volleyball with local people. Take a look:

Anushka Sharma and cricket powerhouse Virat Kohli’s balcony view is a sight to behold. Moreover, Anushka enjoys frequent visits from petite birds on her balcony railing.

The Kabir Singh actor Shahid Kapoor, who is planning to shift to another location, currently resides in a beautiful sea-face house. The star’s house includes a patio cum balcony that offers his family a beautiful view along with tranquil oceanic breeze.

Hrithik Roshan is another actor who enjoys a sea-facing view balcony. The space is filled with comfy sofas and couches for one to embrace the picturesque surroundings.

ALSO READ| Inside Star Homes: Deepika Padukone to Priyanka Chopra, a look at their lavish bathroom interiors in PHOTOS