Inside Star Homes: Shah Rukh Khan to Kareena Kapoor, these 5 celebs have THIS common feature in their houses
Bollywood celebrities live in the most fashionable yet comfortable homes around the country. From quiet surroundings to plush high-rises, many celebrities reside in interesting homes and there's so much to love about them. From Kareena Kapoor to Arjun Kapoor, residences of actors are designed with the utmost attention and many of them even consist of personal touches. Their homes reflect their individual decor taste and sensibilities. B-town celebrities' homes are as distinct as possible from each other, yet all so elegantly done up. Well, the actors keep travelling to different locations for work, but just like others, they find the most comfort at their homes. While celebs' homes consist of luxurious elements, many of them even have specialised corners or walls of memories denoted to their closed ones.
From gorgeous corners decorated to uplift the mood, to walls filled with memories, there is so much inspiration to style our homes. Below, we’ve rounded up a few celebrity homes that have a designated wall with all their great memories.
Wall Of Memories
Gauri Khan and Shah Rukh Khan also own a house in Delhi besides Mumbai. The famous interior designer's home is filled with memories from early days, and what they have collected over the years.
Eye Catchy Wall
The corridor at Arjun Kapoor's home is something that every individual wants in his house. One side of the wall is covered with family and friends’ photographs. This part of his house is eye-catching for many reasons. One of the first things that a person will see upon entering the apartment is the wall full of family photographs, all encased in simple black wooden frames.
Emotions on the Wall
Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Mumbai residence is plush and contemporary. Her house is created with a lot of love and emotions. Well, Kareena's home is filled with pictures of her close ones, the major spotlight goes to Jab We Met actress’ bedroom which has a designated area for pictures of Saif, Taimur and her family.
The Busy Wall
One of the most extraordinary corners of Athiya Shetty’s residence is the busy wall, covered from ceiling to floor with wooden framed black and white photographs.
Spotlight
A narrow corridor filled with photographs is one of the major spotlights of Soha Ali Khan's home. The mismatched frames, some square, some rectangular add a touch of whimsy to Soha Ali Khan’s apartment.
