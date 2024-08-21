INSIDE Stree 2 success bash: Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal and more glow at the red-themed party

The entire team of Stree 2 has been thoroughly enjoying the film’s success at the box office. The pictures and videos from the success bash are enough to prove their immense happiness over the same. Recently new pictures have stirred the internet featuring Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Vicky Kaushal, and other Bollywood celebrities.

A while back, popular singer Shilpa Rao took to her Instagram handle and dropped several unseen series of pictures from the success bash of Stree 2. In the pictures, we can see her posing along with Shraddha Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Vicky Kaushal, Rajkummar Rao-Patralekha, Nimrat Kaur, and Ayushmann Khurrana. The stars flashed bright smiles posing for the camera at the red-themed party, complementing the film’s vibe.

"Such a cool night hanging with these uber cool and talented bunch (accompanied by red-heart emojis). #shilparao" She also added her song Tumhare Hi Rahenge Hum from the film in the post.

Take a look

Several fans dropped red-heart emojis and heart-eye emojis in the comments section.

It is worth mentioning, that a video from the success bash has already taken the internet by storm. In the video, Tamannaah Bhatia is seen grooving and flaunting sizzling dance moves on her popular song, Aaj Ki Raat while her beau Vijay Varma cheers and hypes her up by blowing whistles. We then see the actress inviting the leading lady of the film, Shraddha, and the duo takes over the dance floor.

In another video doing rounds on the internet, Shraddha and her co-star Abhishek Banerjee are seen dancing to the hit song Aayi Nai. Their dynamic moves and camaraderie set an electrifying tone for the party, and their uninhibited performance stole away the hearts of fans.

Take a look

Stree 2 is a sequel to 2018 released Stree and stars Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Abhishek Banerjee, Aparshakti Khurrana, Pankaj Tripathi and more in the key roles. The horror-comedy film is directed by Amar Kaushik and backed by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films.

The second installment continues from the climax of Stree. The sequel, titled Sarkate Ka Aatank, introduces a new antagonist, a formidable ghost with a detachable head. Apart from the lead cast, the film also has cameo appearances by Varun Dhawan, Akshay Kumar, and Tamannaah Bhatia.

