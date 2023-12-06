INSIDE Suhana Khan-Khushi Kapoor's The Archies screening ft. Ranbir Kapoor-Ranveer Singh, Katrina Kaif and more

The eagerly awaited teen comedy, The Archies, is on the verge of its release, and a special screening unfolded last night in the city. The event was attended by the cast and crew, including Khushi Kapoor, Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja, Yuvraj Menda, and Aditi ‘Dot’ Saigal, along with their families. Director Zoya Akhtar and numerous prominent stars from the film industry were also present. Inside pictures from this star-studded gathering have now emerged, offering a tantalizing glimpse into the glamorous affair.

Inside pictures of Bollywood celebrities including Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, and more from The Archies screening

On Tuesday, December 5, a special premiere of The Archies took place in Mumbai, attracting the crème de la crème of Bollywood, who showcased their impeccable style at the event. In the inside pictures from the screening, Katrina Kaif stands out, posing gracefully in a stunning black dress. Ranveer Singh, exuding his signature swag, attended the event donned in a white oversized shirt paired with black pants and a tie, complete with a pair of sunglasses.

