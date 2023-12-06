INSIDE Suhana Khan-Khushi Kapoor's The Archies screening ft Ranbir Kapoor-Ranveer Singh, Katrina Kaif and more

The screening of the highly anticipated film The Archies transformed into a star-studded spectacle last night, and now, glimpses of Bollywood celebrities at the event have emerged in inside pictures.

By Apeksha Juneja
Published on Dec 06, 2023   |  07:03 PM IST  |  1.2K
INSIDE Suhana Khan-Khushi Kapoor's The Archies screening ft. Ranbir Kapoor-Ranveer Singh, Katrina Kaif and more
INSIDE The Archies premiere (Pic Courtesy: Orhan Awatramani, Anaita Shroff Adajania Instagram)

The eagerly awaited teen comedy, The Archies, is on the verge of its release, and a special screening unfolded last night in the city. The event was attended by the cast and crew, including Khushi Kapoor, Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja, Yuvraj Menda, and Aditi ‘Dot’ Saigal, along with their families. Director Zoya Akhtar and numerous prominent stars from the film industry were also present. Inside pictures from this star-studded gathering have now emerged, offering a tantalizing glimpse into the glamorous affair.

Related Story

entertainment

Animal song Jamal Kudu OUT: Lord Bobby Deol's anthem is finally released and we are jumping in joy

Inside pictures of Bollywood celebrities including Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, and more from The Archies screening

On Tuesday, December 5, a special premiere of The Archies took place in Mumbai, attracting the crème de la crème of Bollywood, who showcased their impeccable style at the event. In the inside pictures from the screening, Katrina Kaif stands out, posing gracefully in a stunning black dress. Ranveer Singh, exuding his signature swag, attended the event donned in a white oversized shirt paired with black pants and a tie, complete with a pair of sunglasses.

Pic Courtesy: Orhan Awatramani Instagram

Pic Courtesy: Orhan Awatramani Instagram

Pic Courtesy: Orhan Awatramani Instagram

Pic Courtesy: Orhan Awatramani Instagram

Pic Courtesy: Orhan Awatramani Instagram

Pic Courtesy: Anaita Shroff Adajania, Namrata Purohit Instagram

Pic Courtesy: Orhan Awatramani Instagram

ALSO READ: Katrina Kaif's review of Agastya Nanda, Suhana Khan-Khushi Kapoor's The Archies is making us eager for release

Advertisement
About The Author
Apeksha Juneja

A Bollywood enthusiast and ardent writer, Apeksha Juneja’s heart beats for the glitz and glamor of Indian

...

Advertisement
Highlights of the Month

Star

Thalapathy Vijay

Thalapathy Vijay
Born: 22 Jun 1974 (age 49 years), Madras, Tamil Nadu, India
Zodiac Sign: Cancer
Latest Movies: Leo (2023)
NET Worth: ~ 53.78 MN USD (RS 445 cr)

Over the last 5 years, Thalapathy Vijay has established himself as the biggest superstar in the modern era from the Tamil Film Industry. His films have attained the status of being ‘critic-proof’ as his star power is enough to set the cash registers ringing. October was no different, as his collaboration with Loke...

Read more

Movie

The Batman

The Batman
Action, Drama, Crime
 

4

Cast:

Zoe Kravitz, Jeffrey Wright, Zoe Kravitz

BOX OFFICE Collection: ₹ 77 cr.

Robert Pattinson, who played the role of Batman, in the 2022 movie. The Batman once landed up leaving fans upset. The actor joked about not working out on his physique for his role and left fans enraged. Despite all the love he got for being cast, he also faced a massive negative backlash after one particular joke he made. Ba...

Read more
Pinkvilla Exclusive

entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: Did Bobby Deol wish for bigger screen time in Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal? Actor says THIS
1

entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: Bobby Deol REACTS to his viral Animal entry scene; lauds Sandeep Reddy Vanga's visionary direction
2

entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: Bobby Deol reveals he couldn’t watch dad Dharmendra’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani; here’s why
3

entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: Did you know Bobby Deol had no idea about Animal Park until he watched Animal?
4

entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: Akshay Kumar listens to well-wishers; Bade Miyan Chote Miyan to be his next theatrical release
5

Latest Articles