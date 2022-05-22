Inside Suhana Khan’s birthday bash on the sets of The Archies ft. balloons and chocolate cake; PICS

It is Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan’s birthday today and social media is filled with birthday wishes for the little star. Well, Suhana is currently filming for Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies in Ooty along with Agastya Nanda and Khushi Kapoor. A lot of pictures from the sets have already surfaced on the internet and fans have been eagerly waiting for the film. In fact, the first look and teaser of the film have already created a lot of hype. Now the star kid has dropped a couple of pictures of what appears to be her birthday celebration.

Suhana Khan took to her Instagram handle to share two pictures of her stories. In the first picture, we can see a two-tier yummy chocolate cake. The cake was coated with caramel and is loaded with cherries and strawberries. We bet you would start craving a chocolate cake after looking at this pic. The next picture is of several colourful balloons stuck to the ceiling and this is proof of the fact that Suhana’s birthday has been celebrated nicely on the sets of The Archies.

Check it out:

Meanwhile, on the work front, as we mentioned, Suhana is gearing up for her debut movie The Archies. Recently, the first look and teaser of the movie was unveiled on social media. Ever since then, the netizens have been showering love on Suhana, Khushi and Agastya and wished them luck for their grand debut.

In fact, even Shah Rukh Khan also penned a sweet note for his darling daughter. Sending best wishes to the entire team of The Archies, King Khan wrote, “Remember @suhanakhan2 you are never going to be perfect….but being yourself is the closest to that. Be kind and giving as an actor….the brickbats and applause is not yours to keep….the part of you that gets left behind on screen will always belong to you….u have come a long way baby….but the road to peoples heart is unending…..stride forth and make as many smile as you can. Now let there be Light….Camera and Action! Signed Another Actor.”

