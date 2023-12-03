Inside Suhana Khan, Sussanne Khan, Dino Morea and others' star-studded party; PICS

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's daughter, Suhana Khan, is poised to make her debut in the film industry this month with the movie The Archies, sharing the screen with an ensemble cast. Ahead of the release, Suhana made a glamorous appearance at a star-studded party in Mumbai, attended by celebrities such as Sussanne Khan, Dino Morea, Kanika Kapoor, and more. Inside pictures from the soirée have now surfaced on the internet.

Suhana Khan, Sussanne Khan, Dino Morea, and more party together

In the recently shared pictures from a star-studded bash, celebrities showcased their impeccable style for an extravagant evening. Suhana Khan radiated sophistication in a gray bodycon dress, complemented by a chic black bag. She opted for an elegant look with open hair and minimal makeup, sporting a subtle smile for the camera.

Dino Morea, donned in a white sweatshirt and black pants, flashed a wide smile in the captured moments. Sussanne Khan made a statement in a vibrant red short dress, paired with black boots and a stylish sling bag. Group pictures also featured Sussanne's boyfriend, Arslan Goni, singer Kanika Kapoor, and other notable personalities, adding glamor to the night.

Have a look at the pictures!

More about Suhana Khan’s debut movie The Archies

The Archies, a teen musical comedy directed by Zoya Akhtar and produced by Tiger Baby Films, features Suhana Khan stepping into the role of Veronica Lodge in this adaptation of the Archie comics. Set against the backdrop of the 1960s in the fictional town of Riverdale, the narrative unfolds around a group of friends, and has a powerful message about saving the environment.

The ensemble cast includes Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor, Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja, Yuvraj Menda, and Aditi ‘Dot’ Saigal. Suhana's character finds herself entangled in a love triangle, as hinted in the trailer. The music album, featuring tracks like Sunoh, Va Va Voom, In Raahon Mein, and Dhishoom Dhishoom, adds a melodious touch to the film. Suhana has showcased her multifaceted talent by lending her voice to a song titled Jab Tum Na Theen. The Archies is scheduled for release on Netflix on December 7.

ALSO READ: The Archies: Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor and Dot can't find balance in Dhishoom Dhishoom song rehearsals VIDEO