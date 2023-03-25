INSIDE Sunita Kapoor’s birthday bash last year: Rani Mukerji, Neetu Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor and others party

It is Sunita Kapoor’s birthday today and social media is buzzing with wishes for the star wife. From Anil Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor to Rhea Kapoor, all her family members have taken to their social media handles and shared some cute throwback pictures of Sunita to wish her. But one of the most interesting wishes came from Farah Khan, who shared a fun video from last year’s birthday celebration of Sunita wherein we can see Rani Mukerji, Neetu Kapoor, Anand Ahuja, Anil Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor present.

Sunita Kapoor’s birthday celebration

Farah Khan shared a video on her Instagram handle, wherein we can see everyone celebrating Sunita Kapoor’s last year birthday bash. In the video, Sunita is cutting her birthday cake as Neetu Kapoor sits on her one side while Anil Kapoor sits on the other side on the couch. Rani Mukerji sitting next to Anil can be seen clapping and singing the birthday song. Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja are also present and we can see the Delhi 6 actress capturing the moment. Sharing this video, Farah wrote, “This day last year! HAPPY BIRTHDAY @kapoor.sunita .. may u alway b surrounded by friends n family n people who love u i will celebrate with u whn im back ! Lov u.”

Check out the post:

Sonam Kapoor wishes mom Sunita Kapoor on her birthday

Taking to her Instagram handle, Sonam Kapoor shared two pictures. The first picture is from Sonam Kapoor’s childhood where we can see a young Sunita Kapoor holding her baby girl in her lap. Sunita can be seen wearing a white long shirt over grey denim. Baby Sonam can be seen wearing red coloured dungarees and posing for the picture. In the next picture, Sunita is holding baby Vayu on her lap. Then comes a series of pictures where she can be seen playing with her dogs, posing with her glamorous daughters, and so on.

ALSO READ: Baby Sonam Kapoor or Baby Vayu, who is cuter? Here’s Sunita Kapoor holding them in UNSEEN pics