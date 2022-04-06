Inside Sussanne Khan’s new restaurant in Goa where she partied with Arslan, Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad; WATCH

Sussanne Khan has opened a new restaurant in Goa named Vedro. The interior designer took to her social media space and shared a fun reel, thus giving followers little sneak-peeks and a virtual tour of her restaurant. Recently Sussanne’s ex-husband, Hrithik Roshan, and his girlfriend Saba Azad also flew to Goa to celebrate with Sussanne and her rumoured beau Arslan Goni. Actress Pooja Bedi took to her Instagram stories and shared a slew of pictures where Sussanne, Arslan, Hrithik, and Saba, were all seen at the same place.

A few moments back, Sussanne took to the photo-and-video sharing application and posted a new reel. In the video, one can see her moving things around as per her preference and getting her restaurant ready. One can also see the chic décor punctuated with cool furniture pieces, framed movie posters, accents on the wall, mirrors, unique showpieces, etc. The restaurant looks nicely done, indeed. She added the song, All That Glitters by Earl. Sharing the video, she captioned it, “All that glitters is definitely MORE than Gold…now open a Labour of our Heart..@vedro.goa (slew of emojis) #Spring2022”.

In other news, yesterday, Hrithik and Saba were spotted walking hand-in-hand at the airport as they landed in the city after their Goa trip. Speculations about the duo dating each other had been doing the rounds for a couple of months now, but it looks like the actors have now made things official.

Later in the night, Sussanne Khan was also spotted with her rumoured beau Arslan Goni as they arrived at the airport. Though they have not confirmed or denied the rumours, their mushy social media interaction and frequent spotting and trips together have a different story to tell.