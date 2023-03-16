INSIDE Swara Bhasker-Fahad Ahmad’s Qawwali Night: Actress exudes old-world charm in velvet ensemble; PICS

Swara Bhasker and Fahad Ahmad, who registered their marriage in court a few weeks ago, are now celebrating their union with their family members and close friends. Their pre-wedding festivities kickstarted a few days ago with Haldi, and the actress posted some love-filled pictures with Fahad from the ceremony. Post that, Swara also gave fans a sneak-peek into the Carnatic vocal recital, their mehendi and sangeet ceremonies. Now, Swara and Fahad hosted a Qawwali night, and the pictures from the occasion are oh-so-beautiful!

Inside pics from Swara Bhasker-Fahad Ahmad’s Qawwali Night

Swara Bhasker took to her Instagram account to share a series of pictures of herself posing with Fahad at the Qawwali night. The actress looks nothing short of royalty in a black velvet kurta with golden embroidery, paired with matching salwar. The contrasting green tissue dupatta brought the look together perfectly! The outfit is from Heena Kochhar, and Swara accessorized with statement golden earrings, matching maang tikka, a nose ring, a beautiful passa, and a pair of black and golden juttis. Fahad also wore a black silk sherwani for the occasion, and they made for a royal-looking couple. “Yeh jo halka halka suroor hai! Qawwali Night at #SwaadAnusaar,” wrote Swara, while sharing the pictures.

Sayani Gupta commented on Swara Bhasker’s post and wrote, “Beauties!!!” while Gauahar Khan commented, “The perfect amalgamation of cultures , traditions, and the beautiful celebration of love ! God bless u both.”

Politician Akhilesh Yadav also attended Swara and Fahad’s Qawwali night, and the actress shared some beautiful candid pictures with him, Fahad, and her dad C. Uday Bhaskar. She tweeted, “Happy & honoured to welcome Shri @yadavakhilesh ji to #SwaadAnusaar festivities #QawwaliNight .. Used the opportunity to fulfil Pradeep bhaiyya’s dream of a pic with his leader.. i also shared my woes about my party pooper Dad to a gracious & sporting Akhilesh ji.” Check out the pictures below!

