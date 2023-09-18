INSIDE Swara Bhasker’s surprise baby shower with Fahad Ahmad; actress says ‘I was so clueless…’-PICS

In June this year, Veere Di Wedding actress Swara Bhasker announced she was expecting her first child with hubby Fahad Ahmad. She dropped some stunning pictures with Fahad in which she was seen flaunting her baby bump and wrote that they will welcome the baby in October. Since then, Swara has shared some stunning pictures of herself from her maternity photoshoot. Recently, the actress’ husband Fahad, and their friends surprised Swara with a baby shower ceremony. She shared glimpses from her baby shower ceremony.

Swara Bhasker gives a peak into her surprise baby shower with Fahad Ahmad

On Monday morning, Swara Bhasker took to her Instagram account to share pictures and videos that give fans a sneak peek into her baby shower. The first video shows Swara’s friends saying ‘Surprise!’ as she and Fahad enter the house. Clearly, Swara had no clue her friends and family were organizing a baby shower for her, and she was seen saying, “I am in pajamas.” In the following picture, Swara is seen posing with a balloon that read ‘Mommy to be’, while Fahad held a ‘Papa to be’ balloon. The actress was seen in a brown printed co-ord set, while Fahad wore a blue kurta with a vest, and white pajamas. In another picture, Swara and Fahad are seen cutting the cake, while the actress’s parents and friends clap for them.

Sharing the pictures, Swara Bhasker wrote, “I love surprises! Last week, one of my oldest friends @samar_narayen & the amazing @laks7 and Fahad gave me the sweetest surprise in the form a baby shower that they managed to plan and execute without me getting even a whiff of it! I was sooooo clueless I arrived in pajamas! Ok not quite.. but I didn’t catch on till I caught @kaushikmoitra & @priyatnabasu arriving outside & then too I was merely confused!”

She further thanked her friends for planning and executing the baby shower for her. She added, “Heart is soooo full! This baby is so lucky to be surrounded by such loving and wonderful Masis and Mamus, and Nanas and Nanis Thank you all soooooo much! Lakshita and Samar you guys outdo yourselves every time! Feel so blessed! #babyshower #friendslikefamily.”

Swara Bhasker announced her wedding to political activist Fahad Ahmad in February this year. She shared pictures from their court marriage, and while they registered their marriage on January 6, 2023, in court, they also had a grand wedding celebration with friends and family in March.

