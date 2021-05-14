Inside Tara Sutaria’s lavish all white Mumbai apartment; Take a look at the elegant monochrome space; PICS

Tara Sutaria has an incredible sense of style, which is evident from her home décor. Take a look at the actress’s cool and calming apartment in Mumbai.

Tara Sutaria began her acting journey after bagging a role in Disney India’s The Suite Life of Karan & Kabir and Oye Jassie. As a child, Tara showcased her singing talent by performing for various solo concerts. The star won hearts for her incredible performance and soon became a household name when she transitioned to the big screen. Tara made her Bollywood debut with Dharma Productions' Student of the Year 2. The star is truly talented and has aced several key abilities such as dancing, singing, and acting.

While the actress has a diverse skill set that makes her stand out in the entertainment industry, she also has a tremendous sense of style. Whenever the star heads out, she always makes heads turn with her hard-to-miss outfits. The bold diva is unafraid of experimenting with colours and rocks in any attire. Tara’s creativity can also be seen in her home. The actress’s apartment in Mumbai perfectly captures her amazing interior decorating abilities. She lives with her parents Himanshu and Tina Sutaria and her sister Pia Sutaria. Tara’s home is beautifully constructed with a monochrome palette, consisting of ivory walls and black accents.

The actress often takes pictures of herself from her open balcony and the view is spectacular, to say the least. She also has potted plants kept all around the apartment, which gives the space its refreshing look. The large windows make it easier for the sun to enter the apartment. Moreover, the wooden flooring in the house compliments the overall aesthetic of the home.

Take a look at Tara Sutaria’s apartment:

