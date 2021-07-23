Inside Tara Sutaria's '5 Am shoot' diaries for Tiger Shroff co starrer Heropanti 2; Photos

Over the past few days, Tara Sutaria has been sharing glimpses from the sets of her upcoming film, Heropanti 2. The star is all set to be seen opposite her SOTY 2 co-star Tiger Shroff once again in Heropanti 2. Recently, Tara resumed shooting for another schedule of the film and since then, has been teasing fans with glimpses from the sets. Her recent post showcases how early morning shoots for the actioner make her feel and well, it may seem relatable to you.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Tara shared a post in which she added 2 photos. In the first photo, she is seen lying in bed with rollers in her hair with a 'dazed' expression. In another photo, she is seen pretending to doze off prior to her early morning shoot for Heropanti 2. The star shared the photo and wrote, "5 am shoot daze #Heropanti2." Another photo that Tara shared on Friday morning featured her in a completely glamorous avatar. She is seen clad in a strapless white top with shiny eye makeup. Sharing the photo, Tara wrote, "Good morning Instaa fam on set #Heropanti2."

Take a look:

As soon as Tara shared the photos, fans began expressing their love for her look. A fan wrote, "Wow mam your a real hard worker." Another wrote, "Sleeping beauty." Another fan wrote, "Cuteness personified."

Meanwhile, Tara and Tiger managed to wow audiences together in Student Of The Year 2 and now, will be seen together in the sequel of Heropanti. It is helmed by Ahmed Khan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. Tara also has Tadap with Ahan Shetty. She will also be seen in Ek Villain Returns with , John Abraham and . The film is helmed by Mohit Suri and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Ekta Kapoor. It will be released in February 2022.

