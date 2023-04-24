INSIDE Varun Dhawan’s 36th birthday celebration with wife Natasha Dalal and his friends-PICS

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan is celebrating his 36th birthday today, and his friends and colleagues from the film industry have been showering him with lovely wishes on Instagram. Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Kiara Advani, Sara Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Shilpa Shetty, and many other celebs took to their Instagram stories to pen heartfelt wishes for the birthday boy. Varun Dhawan has been replying to each of their Instagram stories. Now, Varun Dhawan has also given his fans a sneak-peek into his birthday celebration with his wife Natasha Dalal, and their friends.

Varun Dhawan’s birthday celebration with his wife Natasha Dalal and his friends

Varun Dhawan took to his Instagram account and dropped a series of pictures from his birthday celebrations. The first picture shows Natasha Dalal standing behind him as he gets ready to cut the chocolate cake on his birthday. Looks like Varun and Natasha are on a vacay with their friends. Varun is seen in a white shirt and matching pants with a beige hat. Meanwhile, Natasha looks gorgeous in a white bralette, matching shorts, and a long lilac-coloured shrug layered over it.

The next picture shows Varun and Natasha posing on a swing at the beach, while the next video clip shows Varun Dhawan trying his hand at the punching game. He is heard cheering after he gets a great score. The next few pictures show Varun posing with his friends, while the last group pictures shows Varun, Natasha and their friends posing under a tree decorated with fairy lights. “Bday with the best crew Thank u for all the wishes. 36 begins,” wrote Varun Dhawan. Check out the pictures below!

Malaika Arora, Armaan Malik, Nimrat Kaur and many other celebrities commented on Varun Dhawan's post and wished him a happy birthday.

Varun Dhawan's work front

On the professional front, Varun Dhawan will next be seen in Nitesh Tiwari's Bawaal, which also stars Janhvi Kapoor. He will also be seen in the Indian installment of the series Citadel, alongside Samantha Ruth Prabhu.