Inside Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif’s wildlife holiday: 10 pics that give a sneak peek into their New Year trip

If we ask you which Bollywood couple comes to your mind when we talk about the cutest and the most lovely one, what would your answer be? Well, for us it has to be Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal who recently completed a year of their happy married life. Love always seems to be in the air whenever they are around and they always appear so happy and content with each other and their families. 2022 is almost over and this year the celebration seems to be a little more as after the pandemic, everything is finally relaxed, travel restrictions have been lifted etc. These days airport seems to be a star-studded area as most of the Btown celebs are jetting off to a holiday destination to ring in the New Year with their family and loved ones. One of them is Vicky and Katrina who recently took off to Rajasthan to bring in 2023 amidst the wildlife. The couple has been sharing some lovely snaps from their trip and we cannot stop looking at them. Scroll down to take a sneak peek inside Vicky and Katrina’s wildlife holiday. Katrina’s dungaree look

Katrina Kaif always keeps it simple and cosy when it comes to her personal fashion. She never goes over the top with her attire during her trips. Keeping the vibe of the place in mind, she chose to wear black and white checks loose fitted shirt which she paired with black dungarees. The actress completed her look with black sneakers and a black cap as she tied her hair in a single ponytail. The bright smile on her face is proof that she is having a blast.

Katrina and Vicky’s perfect sunset Witnessing the sunset with your partner can be one of the biggest joys and the most beautiful feelings for anyone. Well, it looks like Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal too believe in this. In this particular picture, we can see the couple sitting on the carpet spread in the middle of the desert as they pose with each other for the camera. Vicky looks dapper in an olive green jacket which he wore over a blue tee and beige-colored cargo pants and sports shoes. He too wore a cap and black sunglasses and the sunset behind them looked magnificent.

The wildlife In the pictures which Katrina Kaif shared, we can spot several wildlife animals as well. In the first picture, we can see a leopard sitting calmly in the middle of the forest. The next picture is of a leopard taking a leisure walk. Then comes a couple of pictures of wild deer. Vicky Kaushal had also posted a picture of a leopard sitting in the middle of the forest and staring right into their camera. We have to say that it was indeed a beautiful click.

Vicky’s swag Vicky Kaushal took to his Instagram handle to share a picture of himself witnessing one of the most beautiful sunrises. In the picture, we can see him wearing a black coloured hoodie along with a black coloured beanie cap. He also wore sunglasses and we can see the perfect sunrise behind him. These pictures are proof of the fact that they are enjoying their much-needed break.

Katrina stopped at the airport entrance In the video shared by the famous paparazzi Instagram account Viral Bhayani, we can see Katrina Kaif looking stunning in a satin floral co-ord set. Her attire looked perfect for Christmas as it was red with cream flowers. The actress completed her look with sunglasses, white sports shoes and a single ponytail. Vicky Kaushal on the other hand kept it simple in a white shirt, blue denim, cap and sunglasses. While the Sardar Udham star stood at the security gate waiting for the CISF officer to check his papers, Katrina entered straight inside. Later the CISF officer called her and said, “madam checking ke liye rukiye” and she had to return to the entrance.

Katrina Kaif’s Work Front Katrina Kaif was last seen in Phone Bhoot alongside Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi. The film did not do that well at the box office. She will next be seen in Sriram Raghavan's ‘Merry Christmas' with actor Vijay Sethupathi in the lead role. The first poster of the film was just released a couple of days back and it has already created a lot of hype among fans. Later, she will be seen in Salman Khan starrer Tiger 3. The teaser of the film was released a couple of months back and since then fans have been eagerly waiting for the trailer to release. Vicky Kaushal’s Work Front Vicky Kaushal will feature next in Laxman Utekar's as-yet-untitled next co-starring Sara Ali Khan. The first look of them was released and it has created a lot of hype and fans are eager to watch this fresh pairing on the silver screen. Later, he will star in Meghna Gulzar’s directorial, he will star in a biopic titled Sam Bahadur on the life of Field marshal Sam Manekshaw.

