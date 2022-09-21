INSIDE video of Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon's dance rehearsal for Bhediya song; WATCH

When Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon get together you can bet there is going to be a whole lot of fun. And this is exactly what happened at the song rehearsal of their upcoming film Bhediya. The inside videos of their dance rehearsals will leave you in splits. In a video shared by Kriti on her Instagram stories, the actress can be seen asking the October actor, “What are you doing,” to which he replies saying, “Trying trying trying,” as he tries to pull off his dance moves for the song. The actors will soon be sharing screen space for the film Bhediya and the official poster is already out. In the poster, Varun gave a glimpse of his character in which he is reportedly playing a werewolf.

On the other hand, Varun also took to his Instagram stories, Kriti can be seen rehearsing for a song and Varun can be heard as saying, “Kriti come on yaar, keep going for holidays everywhere, all around Europe, har jagah ghume ja rahi hai non-stop.” Sharing the video, the JugJugg Jeeyo actor wrote, “European return.” For the unversed, Kriti was holidaying in Europe with her parents and sister Nupur Sanon. She recently returned from the trip and was seen practicing some dance moves for the song of Bhediya.