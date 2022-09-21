INSIDE video of Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon's dance rehearsal for Bhediya song; WATCH
Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon's horror comedy is set to release on November 25.
When Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon get together you can bet there is going to be a whole lot of fun. And this is exactly what happened at the song rehearsal of their upcoming film Bhediya. The inside videos of their dance rehearsals will leave you in splits. In a video shared by Kriti on her Instagram stories, the actress can be seen asking the October actor, “What are you doing,” to which he replies saying, “Trying trying trying,” as he tries to pull off his dance moves for the song. The actors will soon be sharing screen space for the film Bhediya and the official poster is already out. In the poster, Varun gave a glimpse of his character in which he is reportedly playing a werewolf.
On the other hand, Varun also took to his Instagram stories, Kriti can be seen rehearsing for a song and Varun can be heard as saying, “Kriti come on yaar, keep going for holidays everywhere, all around Europe, har jagah ghume ja rahi hai non-stop.” Sharing the video, the JugJugg Jeeyo actor wrote, “European return.” For the unversed, Kriti was holidaying in Europe with her parents and sister Nupur Sanon. She recently returned from the trip and was seen practicing some dance moves for the song of Bhediya.
Talking about Bhediya, the film marks Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon's second collaboration as co-stars after their appearance in Dilwale co-starring Shah Rukh Khan, and Kajol. Bhediya is a horror-comedy film and is directed by Amar Kaushik and produced by Dinesh Vijan. It will be released theatrically worldwide on November 25, 2022.
On the work front, Kriti Sanon has almost half a dozen projects in the pipeline. She recently shot with Kartik Aaryan for Shehzada, directed by Rohit Dhawan. She also has Ganapath with Tiger Shroff and Bhediya with Varun Dhawan. She recently met Scam 1992 director Hansal Mehta to discuss a probable future collaboration. The biggest of the lot is Adipurush, directed by Om Raut and co-starring Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan.
On the other hand, Varun has Bawaal in his kitty. He will be sharing space with Janhvi Kapoor and it is slated to release next year. The actor had shared the poster on his social handle.
