INSIDE VIDEO: Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha seal the deal with a kiss, Cut huge cake at roka ceremony

After days of speculations, the newest couple in Bollywood, Parineeti Chopra and AAP leader Raghav Chadha finally exchanged rings on May 13. The duo officially announced it on social media by sharing dreamy pictures from their engagement ceremony. The intimate ceremony was held in Delhi and it was attended by close friends and family members. Priyanka Chopra too returned from London to be a part of her sister's big day. Hours after their engagement, an inside video from the ceremony surfaced on the Internet and it is all things dreamy.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha seal the deal with a kiss

In the viral video, Parineeti and Raghav are seen twinning in similar shades. The newly engaged couple is seen having the best time together. They even cut a four-tier white cake which is decorated with real white flowers. After cutting the cake, Parineeti and Raghav shared a sweet kiss. The video also shows them dancing to peppy songs at the ceremony. It seems like they are head over heels in love with each other. Even the decor looked all things elegant. Have a look:

Several top politicians like Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann, Aditya Thackeray, P Chidambaram and others were seen arriving for the ceremony. They showered the couple with love and blessings. Priyanka shared inside glimpses of the ceremony and also congratulated the new couple. She wrote, "Congratulations Tisha and Raghav... Cannot wait for the wedding! So happy for you both and the families. so fun to catch up with the fam!"

Parineeti announced the good news on her handle by sharing stunning pictures with Raghav. She wrote, "Everything I prayed for... I said yes...Waaheguru ji meher karan." After she officially announced her engagement, several celebs like Anushka Sharma, Ranveer Singh, Bhumi Pednekar and others congratulated her.

Work front

Parineeti will be soon seen in Imtiaz Ali's Chamkila with Diljit Dosanjh. She recently wrapped up the film in Punjab.

