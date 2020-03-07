INSIDE VIDEOS: Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas enjoying Holi to Katrina Kaif & Vicky Kaushal spotted together

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas arrived in India to celebrate Holi. Last evening, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal and other celebs also partied at a pre-Holi bash. Check out all the inside videos from the party.

Last night, the who’s who of Bollywood got together to celebrate the festival of colours, Holi in Mumbai. For the same, and Nick Jonas arrived in India a day in advance. At the Holi bash, not just Priyanka and Nick, , Vicky Kaushal, Jacqueline Fernandez, , Diana Penty, Sonali Bendre and others were also present. While the paparazzi video and photos are doing rounds on social media since last evening, certain photos shared by Nick Jonas are also breaking the internet.

In one of the videos, we can see Nick Jonas giving fans a sneak peek of the fun Holi bash with wife Priyanka. In the video, we can see Katrina and Vicky dancing behind Nick while Priyanka can be seen as excited as a kid while enjoying the festival of colours with her husband. In another video, we get to see Katrina and Vicky chatting while standing with friends. In a brief moment, we get to see Vicky fixing Katrina’s hair and it surely was an adorable glimpse of the duo for their fans.

In another video doing rounds on social media, we get to see Priyanka and Nick casually chatting with a friend and enjoying the Holi bash with some music and food. Seeing the adorable duo in their element has left their fans rooting for them. In a video doing rounds on social media. Priyanka can be seen jumping on a trampoline just like a kid and it surely is breaking the internet. Surely, the Holi party held last night gave fans a glimpse of how our favourite Bollywood stars celebrate the festival of colours. While more videos from the Holi bash are doing rounds on social media, here are some fun glimpses of Priyanka, Nick, Katrina Vicky’s last fun evening.

