INSIDE Vikrant Massey’s first Father’s Day celebration with son Vardaan; wife Sheetal drops aww-worthy pic

Father's Day 2024 is special for Vikrant Massey as it is his first time. He and his wife Sheetal Thakur welcomed a baby boy, Vardaan on February 7 this year.

Taking to her social media account, Sheetal gave a glimpse of how Vikrant celebrated his first Father's Day with their son.

Vikrant Massey holds son Vardaan in new picture

On June 16, a while ago, Sheetal Thakur took to her Instagram account and shared an adorable picture of her husband Vikrant Massey, and their son Vardaan. In the picture, we can see the new daddy holding his son in his arms while the little munchkin backfaces the camera.

Giving a peek into Vikrant's first Father's Day, the new mommy penned, "Happy Father's Day! Seeing what a lovely Father you are only makes me love you more." She also added hand-heart, red heart, and a nazar amulet emoji.

Have a look:

Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur announce arrival of their baby boy

Taking to their Instagram handles, Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur shared a picture where a couple's hand can be seen holding a baby's hand as they announced the arrival of their baby boy. The text on the picture read in capital, "07.02.2024 For we have become one we are bursting with joy & love to announce the arrival of our son." They also added, "Love, Sheetal and Vikrant."

The couple, later also made a joint post on their Instagram to share a sneak peek of their newborn's face. In the heartwarming picture, the baby can be seen nestled in his mother's arms while his father gazes at him lovingly. The photo was likely to be taken after a pooja, as both parents have a teeka adorning their foreheads.

Vikrant Massey gets son Vardaan’s name tattooed

A few months ago, the 12th Fail actor shared an image of his hand that was inked with the name of his son. The tattoo read, “Vardaan 7-2-2024.” Expressing his happiness, he penned, “Addition or addiction? I love them both.”

Meanwhile, Vikrant who received immense love and appreciation for his role in 12th Fail, was recently seen in Blackout co-starring Mouni Roy, Sunil Grover, and others.

