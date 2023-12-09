INSIDE Vir Das’ party post Emmy win; Soni Razdan, Shaheen Bhatt, Kunal Kemmu, others have a blast-WATCH

Vir Das, who recently won big at the International Emmy Awards 2023, celebrated his win with Soni Razdan, Kunal Kemmu, Shaheen Bhatt, Richa Chadha, Nushrratt Bharuccha, and others.

By Lubna Khan
Updated on Dec 09, 2023   |  03:02 PM IST  |  4.1K
Vir Das celebrates Emmy win with Soni Razdan, Kunal Kemmu, others-INSIDE PICS
Vir Das celebrates Emmy win with Soni Razdan, Kunal Kemmu, others (Pic Credit: Vir Das Instagram)

Renowned comedian and actor Vir Das recently won the International Emmy Award for Best Comedy, and he has been over the moon ever since. He recently celebrated his big win with his friends from the industry.

Related Story

entertainment

Alia Bhatt wishes 'sunshine' Shaheen Bhatt on her birthday in poetic way; Pooja Bhatt calls her 'Wonder Woman'

Present at the bash were Kunal Kemmu, Milap Zaveri, Soni Razdan, Shaheen Bhatt, Richa Chadha, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Zakir Khan, Urooj Ashfaq, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Sumukhi Suresh, Shruti Seth, Ashish Shakya and others. Vir Das has now shared inside pictures from the party, and looks like they all had a blast.

Vir Das shares pictures from celebration with Kunal Kemmu, Soni Razdan, and others

The video shared by Vir Das is a compilation of many pictures from the bash. One of the pictures shows Kunal Kemmu lifting Vir Das. While Vir wore a black striped suit for the party, Kunal was seen in a dark green tee with pastel green pants. Another picture features Soni Razdan with Vir, and they're seen talking to someone. Nushrratt Bharuccha was all smiles, and she looked gorgeous in a black outfit. Meanwhile, Richa Chadha, dressed in a mustard dress, was seen posing with comedian Ashish Shakya.

Alia Bhatt's sister Shaheen Bhatt was also seen in one of the snaps. Meanwhile, other pictures showed candid moments with Vir Das' fellow comedians Ashish Shakya, Urooj Ashfaq, Zakir Khan, Sumukhi Suresh, Rohan Joshi and others. Check out the video below!

Advertisement

Soni Razdan congratulates Vir Das for his Emmy win

Sharing the pictures, Vir Das wrote, “We threw a party. Photo dump part 1. Insta only tags 20 people. Sorry! And yes. White pearls. Photos by: @riteshpanchmatia / @themoneta.” Meanwhile, Soni Razdan also shared a picture with Shriya Pilgaonkar from Vir Das’ celebratory bash, and wrote, “Congratulations @virdas For your Eminently well deserved #emmyaward. Forgot to take a pic with you so you'll have to make do with us instead!”

In response, Vir Das wrote, “Soni Ma'am. You're my favourite person and comedy partner. I can't wait for people to see us on screen. Thank you for coming!”

Soni Razdan's Instagram story

Vir Das on his comeback to acting

In an interview with Indian Express, Vir Das said that he is getting back to acting, and that his future projects include co-directing and acting in a feature film. “Now we have a new office. I’ll be directing a feature and co-running a show soon and also starring in a feature, so this space will serve as a production space for both of these projects,” he said.

ALSO READ: Emmy Award winner Vir Das to make comeback to acting: Diving into his filmography ft. Delhi Belly, Go Goa Gone

Advertisement
About The Author
Lubna Khan

Bonafide Bollywood lover with over 4 years of experience in the entertainment industry. Though Lubna studied architecture, her love for

...

Advertisement
Highlights of the Month

Star

Salman Khan

Salman Khan
Born: 27 Dec 1965 (age 57 years), Indore, india
Zodiac Sign: Capricornus
Latest Movies: Tiger 3
NET Worth: ~ 344.45 MN USD (RS 2,850 cr)

Salman Khan is among the most celebrated actors of Indian Cinema and has been a trendsetter in the true sense. It has been 35 years since he made his acting debut and his sheer consistency to deliver hit films is intact even in 2023. The month of November saw the release of the Maneesh Sharma-directed Tiger 3 starring Salman ...

Read more

Movie

The Batman

The Batman
Action, Drama, Crime
 

4

Cast:

Zoe Kravitz, Jeffrey Wright, Zoe Kravitz

BOX OFFICE Collection: ₹ 77 cr.

Robert Pattinson, who played the role of Batman, in the 2022 movie. The Batman once landed up leaving fans upset. The actor joked about not working out on his physique for his role and left fans enraged. Despite all the love he got for being cast, he also faced a massive negative backlash after one particular joke he made. Ba...

Read more
Pinkvilla Exclusive

entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: After Sam Bahadur, Meghna Gulzar’s next is with Sidharth Malhotra; Filming begins in 2024
1

entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: Vicky Kaushal's Sam Bahadur to premiere on OTT from Republic Day 2024
2

entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: Anurag Kashyap feels his films could fare better if he was a Tamil or Malayalam director
3

entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: Akshay Kumar and co. to start Firoz Nadiadwallah’s Welcome To The Jungle in Mid-December
4

entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: ‘I feel really grateful’; Alia Bhatt reflects on professional and personal milestones at Red Sea Festival
5

Latest Articles