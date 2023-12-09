INSIDE Vir Das’ party post Emmy win; Soni Razdan, Shaheen Bhatt, Kunal Kemmu, others have a blast-WATCH

Renowned comedian and actor Vir Das recently won the International Emmy Award for Best Comedy, and he has been over the moon ever since. He recently celebrated his big win with his friends from the industry.

Present at the bash were Kunal Kemmu, Milap Zaveri, Soni Razdan, Shaheen Bhatt, Richa Chadha, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Zakir Khan, Urooj Ashfaq, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Sumukhi Suresh, Shruti Seth, Ashish Shakya and others. Vir Das has now shared inside pictures from the party, and looks like they all had a blast.

The video shared by Vir Das is a compilation of many pictures from the bash. One of the pictures shows Kunal Kemmu lifting Vir Das. While Vir wore a black striped suit for the party, Kunal was seen in a dark green tee with pastel green pants. Another picture features Soni Razdan with Vir, and they're seen talking to someone. Nushrratt Bharuccha was all smiles, and she looked gorgeous in a black outfit. Meanwhile, Richa Chadha, dressed in a mustard dress, was seen posing with comedian Ashish Shakya.

Alia Bhatt's sister Shaheen Bhatt was also seen in one of the snaps. Meanwhile, other pictures showed candid moments with Vir Das' fellow comedians Ashish Shakya, Urooj Ashfaq, Zakir Khan, Sumukhi Suresh, Rohan Joshi and others. Check out the video below!

Soni Razdan congratulates Vir Das for his Emmy win

Sharing the pictures, Vir Das wrote, “We threw a party. Photo dump part 1. Insta only tags 20 people. Sorry! And yes. White pearls. Photos by: @riteshpanchmatia / @themoneta.” Meanwhile, Soni Razdan also shared a picture with Shriya Pilgaonkar from Vir Das’ celebratory bash, and wrote, “Congratulations @virdas For your Eminently well deserved #emmyaward. Forgot to take a pic with you so you'll have to make do with us instead!”

In response, Vir Das wrote, “Soni Ma'am. You're my favourite person and comedy partner. I can't wait for people to see us on screen. Thank you for coming!”

Vir Das on his comeback to acting

In an interview with Indian Express, Vir Das said that he is getting back to acting, and that his future projects include co-directing and acting in a feature film. “Now we have a new office. I’ll be directing a feature and co-running a show soon and also starring in a feature, so this space will serve as a production space for both of these projects,” he said.

