‘Inspiration to me and my sons’: Boman Irani pens emotional note as his father in law passes away

Veteran actor Boman Irani’s father-in-law breathed his last on Monday at the age of 86. Boman took to his social media and penned an emotional note as he bid adieu to his wife Zenobia's father. He wrote, "He never grumbled. He was always grateful. He never missed an opportunity to do good. A more upright bloke I have never met.86 glorious years he celebrated and requested us to continue to celebrate. Zenobia's dad and hero Parvez. Inspiration to me and my sons. His was an innings played to perfection. Mostly in singles...but with humble elegance with every royal stroke. Will miss you."

Boman's son and filmmaker Kayoze Irani also mourned his grandfather’s death. Taking to his official social media handle, Kayoze wrote, "RIP my dear grandpa. Today as I woke up and went to say good morning to my grandfather. I found that he had breathed his last. My grandfather and I have shared many laughs, our love of trains and our sitting over dinner and just faffing about old stories. As the pandemic hit him and my granny moved in with me." The filmmaker feels lucky to spent his grandfather’s last few years with him under the same roof. "And I was lucky to share his last few years under my roof. I have never known a more content man, more honest man and more happy man than him. And I'm so glad that I had the chance to live closely with him and the opportunity to take care of him in his final years. I am glad he went in peace and I'm glad he is in a better place. But I will miss him dearly. Rest in peace my dear papa. Love you," he wrote.