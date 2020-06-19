Instagram adds ‘Remembering’ to late Sushant Singh Rajput's profile to memorialize it

Sushant Singh Rajput’s untimely demise has left his colleagues and fans in a state of mourning. Now, the actor’s Instagram profile has been memorialized by the app by making an addition to his bio.

Over the past few days, fans and colleagues of Sushant Singh Rajput have been shocked and saddened by the untimely demise of the actor. The Kedarnath actor died by suicide on June 14, 2020, and his death left everyone in a state of shock. While the fans of the actor continue to pay tributes to him, reports of mourning from across the globe are coming in. A day back, Indonesian fans played late Sushant’s songs on a billboard and paid a tribute to the late actor. And now, Instagram has added ‘Remembering’ to Sushant’s bio on his profile to memorialize it.

As per social media, Instagram added the word ‘Remembering’ to Sushant’s profile and memorialized it. The actor passed away on Sunday and now, his Instagram account has been converted into a memorialized ID by the photo-sharing app. As per the app policy, Memorialized accounts are a place to remember someone's life after they've passed away. The accounts will have features like people can view the previous photos by the person, the word ‘Remembering’ will be added to bio, and such accounts won’t appear in ‘explore.’

However, no one will be able to log into such accounts and will also not be able to make changes to the same. As per Sushant’s profile bio, one can see Instagram has added the word ‘Remembering’ to his account and memorialized his id.

Here is a snapshot of it:

Meanwhile, Sushant’s death by suicide is being investigated by the Mumabi Police. Several celebs who were in contact with Sushant have been interrogated including Dil Bechara director Mukesh Chhabra and rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty. Sushant’s funeral took place in Mumbai on June 15, 2020 Monday. The actor’s close friends Kriti Sanon, , Rajkummar Rao, Varun Sharma and more were present at the funeral and paid their last respects to the actor.

Credits :Instagram

