Instagram's most followed singer in India Neha Kakkar gets candid on her life, 'Nehu Da Vyah' & her 'Nehearts'

On day two of 'Facebook Fuel for India', singing sensation and Instagram's most-followed singer in India, Neha Kakkar, opened up on her life, her wedding celebrations, and her journey as a creator.

'Facebook Fuel For India' is an annual dialogue from Facebook to showcase the most impactful stories of change in India and how we are bringing together our products, programs, and plans to fuel these journeys and India's progress. While Day1 of the event saw speakers such as Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries, Mark Zuckerberg, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Facebook, Sheryl Sandberg, COO, Facebook and Adam Mosseri, Head of Instagram. Neha Kakkar headlines Day 2 of the event, as part of the Instagram keynote.

The singer, fresh from being named as part of the 12 Indians in the Forbes' Asia's 100 Digital Stars 2020 list, did a Q&A on the most asked questions to her these days. Neha spoke the way she approaches her Insta-life, the one that's helped her build a community of over 50 mn million followers. She spoke about the story behind making her song 'Nehu Da Vyah', which acclaimed a unique feat of having over 400,000 Reels being created with that song. She also opened up about her growing years, her emotional personality, and her approachable nature which allows her to associate easily with everyone around her.

Take a look at the video:

On day two of ‘Facebook Fuel for India’, singing sensation and Instagram’s most followed singer in India, Neha Kakkar, got candid about her life, her wedding celebrations, and her journey as a creator.@iAmNehaKakkar #FacebookFuelforIndia2020 #FacebookFuelforIndia #NehaKakkar pic.twitter.com/pEKoQfQjgb — Pinkvilla (@pinkvilla) December 16, 2020

Neha, in the most excited and compassionate way, said, "I think I'm lucky, but along with that, it’s also my headwork and talent that's led me to 50 million followers. Both Instagram and Facebook are my favorites and whenever new features have been launched, I’ve tried them and rocked them."

She added, "One day during the lockdown, I was sitting idle and I thought let me try and make a song. My brother and sister already have this talent and I managed to make 'Nehu Da Vyah'. The lyrics are such that I wanted something like this to materialize for me. I wrote it very optimistically and I didn't know this would really happen. The boy in the video would be my husband."

She also encouraged people to spread love and positivity, the way she's been trying to do, by being real and authentic with her community.

Also Read|Neha Kakkar says she feels amazing and wants to make it even bigger in life

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×