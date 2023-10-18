‘Instead of four, I have 10 scripts to choose from’: Kiara Advani reflects on her Bollywood journey

Kiara Advani made her Bollywood debut with Fugly in the year 2014 directed by Kabir Sadanand. Even though it didn’t stand up to their expectations, the comedy-drama opened up a door for her in the world of acting. The 2018 anthology film Lust Stories won her critical acclaim after which she worked on several box office hits.

The actress is slowly inching towards completing a decade in the film industry. Recently, Kiara reflected on her Bollywood journey and shared what changed over the past years.

Kiara Advani reflects on her Bollywood journey

Kiara Advani was recently interviewed by Femina. During their conversation, the Jugjugg Jeeyo actress was reminded that next year it will be her 10th year in the industry. Reflecting on her journey so far, the actress shared that the one thing that has not changed since the beginning is her decision-making process. Speaking of what has changed, Kiara shared, “Today, when I meet people, it feels nice when they want to work with me or that they’ve written a role keeping me in mind. The difference is that, instead of four, I have 10 scripts to choose from.”

Revealing the process of filtering through the many roles and movies offered to her, the actress said that she trusts her instincts. She further added that until and unless something doesn’t excite her, she won’t go ahead with it. “That’s how I’ve always looked at it because a movie is a huge commitment. A lot of people’s investment, hard work, and energy is at stake. So, I should be all in. Whatever happens later, whether it does well or not, it is a learning experience. A part of the process and the journey.”

Kiara Advani says she took risks at the inception of her career

Today, she is named among the most versatile and talented actors in Bollywood. Divulging if she finally feels settled or secure, the Shershaah star said, “Not really. Actually, not at all.” She continued, “I was thinking about it just the other day. When I started off, my choices were riskier. I made those decisions purely because I wanted to do something different.”

Be it playing a young school teacher prioritizing her pleasure in Lust Stories or portraying the role of the dedicated lover Dr. Preeti Sikka in Kabir Singh, Kiara has delivered some interesting roles. Talking about choosing these roles, she said, “The roles I have played have always thrown light on my thought process and where I have been at different phases of my life. I wanted critical appreciation and these roles gave me a lot of satisfaction and fulfillment.”

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Kiara Advani finally reveals why she and Sidharth Malhotra prefer to keep their personal lives private