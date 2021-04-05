The Intern: Ranveer Singh, Hrithik Roshan, Navya Naveli cheer for Deepika Padukone and Big B’s collaboration

As Deepika Padukone welcomed Amitabh Bachchan on board for The Intern, several celebs have expressed their excitement about this collaboration.

is all about surprises and there no second thoughts about it. The diva never misses a chance to surprise her fans and that’s what she did today as she announced her second collaboration with megastar Amitabh Bachchan for her upcoming movie The Intern. For the uninitiated, The Intern happens to be the official Bollywood remake of the Hollywood classic of the same name. While the project was supposed to have along with Deepika Padukone initially, post the veteran actor’s demise, Big B has been roped in to fill his shoes.

Sharing the first look poster of the movie, Deepika had welcomed Big B with a heart-warming post on social media and expressed her excitement about collaborating with him for the second time after Piku. Interestingly, the poster of The Intern has taken the social media by a storm and everyone has been going gaga over it. Amid this, celebs like , Deepika’s husband and Big B’s granddaughter took to the comment section to cheer for the stars and their project. Hrithik commented, “One of my fav films” while Ranveer rooted for The Intern and wrote, “Amaze!!”. On the other hand, Navya commented with several hands up emoji on the post.

Take a look at Deepika Padukone’s post:

To note, Deepika will also be donning the producer’s hat for the project. Apart from this, the actress is also working on Shakun Batra’s yet to be titled project with Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi and will also be seen in Nag Ashwin’s next with Prabhas.

