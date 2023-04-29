International Dance Day: 10 iconic hook steps of Hrithik Roshan that brought out the dancer in us

Hrithik Roshan gave some memorable hits not just in movies, but in dance numbers as well. The actor has created a place for himself in the industry as a fabulous dancer. The good looking actor earned the title of the Best Dancer in the film industry for his immaculate steps and swag. Hrithik created a unique image as a dancer from his very first movie, Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai. On International Dance Day, let’s take a look at some of the iconic hook steps of the actor that got us grooving over the years.

Ek Pal Ka Jeena

It’s been more than two decades and we still cannot get enough of the iconic hand-thrust step of this song. This song from Hrithik’s debut film Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai became an instant sensation with everyone around the country copying the iconic hook step.

Kaho Na Pyaar Hai

We bet we got you humming and you are imagining yourself dancing on the signature step. One of the easiest hook steps, we have seen several celebrities including Hailey Bieber dancing to this track over the years.

You Are My Soniya

A peppy number that was a party favourite of all 90s kids, You Are My Soniya was an instant hit. Besides the iconic steps, Hrithik’s all-leather outfit was also much talked about.

Bumbro Bumbro

Starring Hrithik Roshan and Preity Zinta, this song featured Hrithik Roshan for the first time performing a folk number on the screen. The actor with his grace and swag won the hearts of the masses.

It’s Magic

It’s hard to not hit the dance floor if this song is playing. Very different from what Hrithik usually delivered with his performance, this song showed Hrithik’s goofy style. The iconic hook step was infectious and teenagers quickly copied it.

Dhoom Again

While Hrithik was already riding high on success, this song further established Hrithik as the fine dancer he is. The song continues to be one of the most iconic dance tracks of all time and it will remain so in the coming days.

Bang Bang title track

One of the biggest hit of all times and the first track of Hrithik Roshan to make the global audience groove, the title track of Bang Bang was catchy and the iconic steps were the cherry on top.

Tu Meri

Well, if you have got two left feet, then this step may not be a cup of tea for you. The super groovy chartbuster Tu Meri has some amazing moves that got dancers and choreographers copying the moves in their own style and uploading videos on social media.

Ghungroo

This song took social media by storm as we saw netizens trying the signature steps and uploading them on different platforms. Hrithik churned out some flawless moves that captivated the audience.

Senorita

Now, the one track that will inspire everyone to hit the dance floor is Senorita. Even if you are a non-dancer, the melodious track will move you in your own way. The song is ruling hearts not just in India, but moving dancers across the globe.

Get inspired to let yourself loose on the dance floor this International Dance Day!

