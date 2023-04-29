International Dance Day 2023: Shahid Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Shilpa Shetty drop VIDEOS to celebrate the day

International Dance Day, which is celebrated on 29th April every year, is a worldwide celebration of the art form. This day aims to encourage participation in dance through special events held all over the world. Social media is currently flooded with pictures, videos, and posts shared by netizens to celebrate this day. It’s an occasion to flaunt your dance moves, and Bollywood celebrities didn’t hold back either! Celebs such as Shilpa Shetty, Madhuri Dixit and Shahid Kapoor, who are considered to be among the best dancers in Bollywood, took to their Instagram to drop special posts on International Dance Day 2023!

Shahid Kapoor shares a compilation of his dance videos

Shahi Kapoor took to his Instagram account to share a fun reel, which is a compilation of his entertaining dance videos. Not only does the video include clips of him dancing solo, but also his performances with his wife Mira Rajput, brother Ishaan Khatter, co-star Kiara Advani, and Riteish Deshmukh. There’s no doubt about the fact that Shahid is one of the best dancers in Bollywood, and netizens went gaga over his killer moves. Sharing the video, Shahid wrote, “Everyday I’m dancing #InternationalDanceDay.”

Shilpa Shetty shares a throwback dance video on International Dance Day 2023

To mark International Dance Day 2023, Shilpa Shetty posted a throwback dance video that shows her grooving to the song Kitaaben Bohot Si. She is seen wearing a white kurta with beige leggings, and her dance reel is just too entertaining! Shilpa Shetty wrote, “I strongly believe in the law of abundance Do you? #WorldDanceDay #dance #happysoul #throwback.” One fan commented, “Aging like fine wine!” while another one wrote, “This song is nostalgic. And you are ageless !”

Madhuri Dixit wishes her fans on International Dance Day 2023

Madhuri Dixit took to her Instagram stories to wish her fans on this day. She wrote, "Happy World Dance Day. On the occasion of World Dance Day, I wish that you always dance to the tunes you love and live life at your own terms." She re-shared a throwback reel, which shows a silhouette shot of her dancing to Chaand Bhi Sharma Gaya. The caption of the post read, “Chand bhi sharma gaya There is a mysterious beauty in silhouette shots.”

