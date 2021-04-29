International Dance Day: Chaiyya Chaiyya to Jai Jai Shivshankar; 5 Best dance performances in Bollywood films

On the occasion of International Dance Day, we list some of the stunning dance performances on the silver screen which has been a forever hit among fans.

If you are a Bollywood movie buff, you would know that a Bollywood movie has certain key aspects that are essential to get a thumbs up from the audience. While the cast, makers and storyline hold a lot of importance, the music and dance sequences also play a key role in winning millions of hearts. After all, it helps one to express their emotions. Amid this, while heart-touching music has become a necessity, choreography has emerged as an important department in filmmaking. In fact, now is the time when several dance routines and hook up steps end up going viral on social media.

Interestingly, our Bollywood movies have also come a long way when it comes to choreography and dance songs. In fact, over the years, the Indian cinema has not just given us several iconic dance stars who have won millions of hearts across the world, but it has also witnessed several dance theme movies as well which have been a massive hit among the fans. However, there have been some dance performances in Bollywood movies, which have been quite popular among the audience. So, on this International Dance Day, we bring you some of these evergreen and best dance performances in Bollywood.

Chaiyya Chaiyya

This popular track from and Manisha Koirala starrer Dil Se has a different fan following. Chaiyya Chaiyya was shot on SRK and and Farah Khan’s impressive choreography has made it a cult as she made the two stars on top of a moving train. From the beats to the movies, everything about this song has been a massive hit.

Le Gayi Le Gayi

If you are a 90s kid, then Yash Chopra’s Dil To Pagal Hai will be among your favourite movies. Not just we loved the stunning chemistry between , Shah Rukh Khan and Karisma Kapoor, but each of its track managed to strike the right chord with millions of hearts. Amid this, Le Gayi Le Gayi is quite popular courtesy Karisma’s impressive moves. Besides, it also featured as a background dancer.

Chikni Chameli

is among the most talked about actresses in Bollywood. The diva had not carved a niche for herself with her stunning looks and acting prowess but her dancing skills are also a thing among fans. In fact, her stint in Chikni Chameli from Agneepath is a sizzling dance number and her impressive moves were a perfect hit among fans.

Mile Sur

Over the years, has emerged as a dancing star in Bollywood. And while he has been a part of several dance themed movies, his song Mile Sur from Street Dancer 3D with Prabhu Dheva, and others is a treat for every dance lover. After all, it has many dancing starts flaunting their stunning dance moves.

Jai Jai Shivshankar

When and Tiger Shroff share the frame, it is a sheer treat for fans. Isn’t it? They had frozen the moment for the audience with their impeccable performance in War. And what else won the hearts was their stunning dance moves in the song Jai Jai Shiv Shankar. Both the stars, who never fail to grab the attention with their dancing skills, were at the level best for the song and nailed it with every move.

Also Read: 20 peppy sangeet songs to dance on your BFF’s sangeet

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×