International Dance Day EXCLUSIVE: Samikssha Batnagar is all praises for Nora Fatehi: I connect with her dance

Samikssha Batnagar talks about her love for dance and also confesses that Nora Fatehi is her favourite female dancer.

Nora Fatehi does not need any introduction. She is a popular dancer in Bollywood, who is known for her dancing skills. She has a massive fan following and is also touted as an inspirational icon among the masses. And it looks like she has found another fan in actress Samikssha Batnagar. The actress says that Nora Fatehi is her favourite and she connects with her dance style. From her songs "Dilbar" to "Garmi", her dance moves can make people put on their dancing shoes and get on the floor.

Speaking on International Dance Day, the actress said, “I connect with her dance style. You can't picture a Bollywood film without dance. Even though the real cinema and content-oriented films are in the trend but dance and music-based films have mass popularity.” A trained classical dancer herself, she is pursuing PhD in Kathak. "I started learning classical dance at the age of three from my mother. Later, I trained in Jazz from Shiamak Davar and Ashley Lobo. At present, my focus is on Hip-hop and Pole dance styles," she added.

The actress wishes to shake a leg with Tiger Shroff. She said, "He dances with the utmost perfection and would love to dance with him on 'Toota jo kabhi Tara’ from the film 'A Flying Jatt'”.

Though she has not participated in any dance reality show, the actress is looking forward to participating in one as and when she gets an offer. "I believe in evolving and exploring varied dance styles. I did a couple of dance projects recently in my music singles Tishnagi and my Instagram handle is full of dance videos," she confessed.

