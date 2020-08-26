  1. Home
International Dog Day 2020: Zoya Akhtar wants Priyanka & Ranveer's beloved on screen pet Pluto for President

Pluto Mehra had played an integral character in Zoya Akhtar's Dil Dhadakne Do and its only fitting to celebrate him on International Dog Day 2020.
It has been five years since Zoya Akhtar's super fun voyage, Dil Dhadakne Do, released on the big screen but the film continues to be a favourite among many even today. While the Mehra's and Khanna's and Sood's was thoroughly entertaining, the most endearing character was Pluto. If you can't remember who this is right away, let us inform you that Pluto was Ranveer Singh and Priyanka Chopra's beloved pet in the film. 

In fact, he also played an integral character since it is from the eyes of Pluto that we discover the crazy families that are all aboard the cruise. Now, on the occasion of International Dog Day 2020, Zoya took to social media to celebrate the adorable Pluto. Sharing a video of Pluto from the sets of DDD, the caption for the same read, "Pluto for President #internationaldogday." 

In the video, we get to see fun shots of Pluto with the famous song 'Who let the dogs out?' playing in the background. Ranveer and Pluto's scene is also included in the video when the actor meets Farhan Akhtar on the cruise. Fans were quick to comment on the adorable video. One fan reminisced a dialogue from the film and commented, "Pluto hamara bhai hai." While another wrote, "We want a playdate for Pluto Mehra." 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Ranveer Singh and Priyanka Chopra had played the role of siblings in the film. The movie also starred Anushka Sharma, Farhan Akhtar, Anil Kapoor and Shefali Shah among others. 

