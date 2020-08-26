International Dog Day: Shraddha Kapoor lovingly plays with pet Shyloh & thanks him for coming into her life

Shraddha Kapoor was last seen romancing Tiger Shroff in Baaghi 3 and next, she will be seen opposite Ranbir Kapoor in Luv Ranjan’s untitled film.

Since the past few days, was busy with Ganesh Chaturthi and for the same, the Baaghi actress was papped in the city holding the idol. Also, taking to Instagram, Shraddha shared a video of the aftermath of Ganesh Chaturthi every year where many idols of God are abandoned by the sea there by polluting the environment and so, Shraddha shared a video asking everyone to opt to be eco-friendly. Alongside the video, Shraddha wrote, “PLEASE WATCH THIS. Ganesh Chaturthi is around the corner and it’s my request to all those who celebrate this festival and bring Ganpati Ji home to please please be ECO FRIENDLY.”

And today, on International Dog Day, Shraddha Kapoor took to social media to share a photo with her pet Shyloh and while in the photo, Shraddha is seen playing with him, her caption read, “Thank you Shyloh for coming into our lives and spreading so much love and joy #ShylohBabu #InternationalDogDay…” Soon after, brother Siddhanth Kapoor left a comment as he wrote, “Awwieee , best guy ever ya this shyloh . Everyday is his day only with us…”

Also, a few days back, Shraddha Kapoor was papped with outside director Luv Ranjan’s office as the two are coming together in a film, and fans were excited to see them together. Now, the untitled film featuring Shraddha and Ranbir will mark Shraddha Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor's first project together and a few months back, Shraddha announced her association with Ranbir by replying to Luv Ranjan's tweets. "Super excited for this."

