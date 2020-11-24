International Emmy Awards 2020: Shefali Shah screams with joy after Delhi Crime wins Best Drama Series Award

After Delhi Crime bagged an International Emmy Award, the lead actress Shefali Shah took to her Instagram handle to share her excitement with her fans.

The team of the web-series, Delhi Crime is beyond ecstatic after winning the Best Drama Series Award at the 48th International Emmys on Monday. It was indeed a great moment for the entire team! Delhi Crime features Shefali Shah in the lead role, and was written and directed by Richie Mehta. After the web-series bagged the iconic award, actress Shefali Shah took to her Instagram handle to share her excitement with her fans. The award show was held virtually due to the Coronavirus pandemic and Shefali has shared a snippet from the same.

The story of Delhi Crime revolves around the horrific 2012 Delhi gang-rape incident. Shefali essays the role of DCP Vartika Chaturvedi who searches for the culprit. Delhi Crime has become the first web-series from India to win an International Emmy Award. While sharing the snippet, Shefali wrote: "OMG, OMG, OMG."

The video has been recorded by the actress wherein the director Richie Mehta can be seen delivering a speech after winning the award. While in the background of the video, the lead actress can be heard screaming “Oh my god” with joy.

In September, when Delhi Crime was nominated for the International Emmy Awards, Shefali shared a still from the series and wrote: "Easily one of the most-richest experiences of my life. And the pride I feel just to be a part of it is indescribable. #DelhiCrime."

Apart from Shefali, the series also stars Rasika Dugal, Rajesh Tailang, Adil Hussain, Vinod Sherawat, Mridul Sharma, Gopal Datt Tiwari, Gaurav Rana, Yashaswini Dayama, Jaya Bhattacharya, Anurag Arora, Sidharth Bhardwaj, among others.

Also Read: International Emmy Awards 2020: Richie Mehta's 'Delhi Crime' bags the Best Drama Series Award

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Shefali Shah Instagram

Share your comment ×