International Emmy Awards 2023: Ekta Kapoor honored with Directorate Award; says ‘This is for you India’

Ekta Kapoor has been honored with the International Emmy Directorate Award at the 51st International Emmy Awards, which is currently underway in New York City. The renowned producer-filmmaker became the first Indian to win the prestigious International Emmy Directorate Award. The award was presented to her at the ceremony, by Deepak Chopra.

Ekta Kapoor receives the International Emmy Directorate Award

Ekta Kapoor was honored with the Directorate Award for her ‘trailblazing career and impact on the Indian television landscape’. She spoke to India Today post receiving the award. She was seen dressed in a light orange-colored embellished outfit, holding the Emmy in her hand. She got emotional, and said, “This is for you, India. We are bringing home your Emmy.”

Ekta Kapoor also took to her Instagram account to share a short video clip that showed her Emmy Award. “India I’m bringing home YOUR Emmy @iemmys,” she wrote.

Check it out below!

Prior to receiving the prestigious award, Ekta Kapoor spoke to India Today and said that she felt overwhelmed and humbled. “I think art and writing and storytelling have a far bigger impact than we gave it credit. Now to be honored by this global platform on a global stage, I just feel a little overwhelmed and humbled,” she said, further adding that this honor has made her feel ‘responsible’.

She added that she feels that she must use her voice for the benefit of others and to tell the stories of people who aren’t being heard.

It was in August this year that Ekta Kapoor shared the news of her nomination, and wrote, “Overflowing with humility and exhilaration as I receive this recognition. The award holds a cherished spot in my heart, symbolizing a journey that transcends work. Representing my nation globally through this esteemed platform is an honor beyond words.”

Vir Das wins big at International Emmys 2023

Meanwhile, Jim Sarbh and Shefali Shah, who were nominated for Rocket Boys and Delhi Crime season 2, lost in their respective categories at the International Emmy Awards 2023. Comedian Vir Das won Best Comedy for his Netflix Special Vir Das: Landing. He shared the award with British teen sitcom Derry Girls-Season 3.

ALSO READ: International Emmy Awards 2023: Vir Das wins Best Comedy; shares award with Derry Girls Season 3